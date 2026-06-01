Is humanity taking a back seat in the age of AI?

Artificial intelligence is transforming the way we live, work and communicate.

Now, Pope Leo XIV is weighing in, warning that AI poses urgent moral and ethical challenges for society.

This hour, we explore the growing debate over artificial intelligence from the Vatican to Connecticut.

We’ll hear from philosophers, theologians and researchers about the risks, rewards and unanswered questions surrounding this rapidly evolving technology.

Guests:

Nancy Dallavalle, associate professor of religious studies, Fairfield University

Michael Patrick Lynch, professor of philosophy, University of Connecticut

Chetan Jaiswal, associate professor of computer science, Quinnipiac University

P.R. Lockhart, economic development reporter, Connecticut Mirror

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