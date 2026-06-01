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Where We Live

Is humanity taking a back seat in the age of AI?

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published June 1, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT
Pope Leo XIV leads his traditional Wednesday General Audience in St. Peter's Square in Vatican City May 27, 2026.
Stefano Costantino
/
SOPA Images / LightRocket / Getty Images
Pope Leo XIV leads his traditional Wednesday General Audience in St. Peter's Square in Vatican City May 27, 2026.

Artificial intelligence is transforming the way we live, work and communicate.

Now, Pope Leo XIV is weighing in, warning that AI poses urgent moral and ethical challenges for society.

This hour, we explore the growing debate over artificial intelligence from the Vatican to Connecticut.

We’ll hear from philosophers, theologians and researchers about the risks, rewards and unanswered questions surrounding this rapidly evolving technology.

Guests:

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

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Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen