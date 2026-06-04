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Where We Live

CT epidemiologists respond to measles outbreaks, plus a look at Ebola

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published June 4, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
Irenge Biringanine Prince, leader of the U Report Goma community, dressed in protective equipment, raises awareness among traders alongside young members of the "U Report Goma" group who continue awareness activities at Alanine market using megaphones and focus group discussions as part of Ebola prevention and awareness measures in Goma, on May 29, 2026. The UN health chief was on Friday in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where authorities are struggling to contain the spread of a deadly Ebola outbreak but the recovery of a patient, the first since the crisis began, was confirmed. World Health Organization (WHO) head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrived in the capital, Kinsasha, late on Thursday, two weeks after the outbreak of the highly contagious haemorrhagic fever was declared. He had been due to travel on Friday to Ituri, a remote northeastern province that is the epicentre of the country's 17th Ebola outbreak but the trip has been pushed back by a day.
Jospin Mwisha
/
AFP / Getty Images
Irenge Biringanine Prince, leader of the U Report Goma community, dressed in protective equipment, raises awareness among traders alongside young members of the "U Report Goma" as part of Ebola prevention and awareness measures in Goma, on May 29, 2026.

There currently are over 2,000 confirmed cases of measles in the United States of America, including some cases in Connecticut’s surrounding states.

Today, we get an update on measles closer to home, and abroad.

Plus, we’ll hear about the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and other parts of central Africa.

Guests:

  • Dr. Ulysses Wu: Chief Epidemiologist at Hartford Healthcare
  • Dr. David B. Banach: Head of Infection Prevention and Hospital Epidemiologist at UConn
  • Provash Budden: Americares Deputy SVP of Emergency Programs

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Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen