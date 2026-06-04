CT epidemiologists respond to measles outbreaks, plus a look at Ebola

There currently are over 2,000 confirmed cases of measles in the United States of America, including some cases in Connecticut’s surrounding states.

Today, we get an update on measles closer to home, and abroad.

Plus, we’ll hear about the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and other parts of central Africa.

Guests:



Dr. Ulysses Wu : Chief Epidemiologist at Hartford Healthcare

: Chief Epidemiologist at Hartford Healthcare Dr. David B. Banach : Head of Infection Prevention and Hospital Epidemiologist at UConn

: Head of Infection Prevention and Hospital Epidemiologist at UConn Provash Budden: Americares Deputy SVP of Emergency Programs

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