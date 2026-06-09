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Where We Live

Are graduate degrees worth the cost in 2026?

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published June 9, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT

Advanced degrees are increasingly out of reach for many. Receiving financial aid has gotten more difficult too.

Many schools are already rethinking how they support their graduate students.

We'll get an update on financial aid and hear what some Connecticut institutions are doing to make their graduate programming more affordable and accessible.

Guests:

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

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Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen