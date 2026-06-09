Are graduate degrees worth the cost in 2026?

Advanced degrees are increasingly out of reach for many. Receiving financial aid has gotten more difficult too.

Many schools are already rethinking how they support their graduate students.

We'll get an update on financial aid and hear what some Connecticut institutions are doing to make their graduate programming more affordable and accessible.

Guests:



Emily Roberts: Financial Educator and Owner of Personal Finance for Ph.Ds

Financial Educator and Owner of Personal Finance for Ph.Ds Kymberly Pinder: Stavros Niarchos Foundation Dean of the Yale School of Art

Stavros Niarchos Foundation Dean of the Yale School of Art Jessica Blake: Federal policy reporter for Inside Higher Ed, based in Washington, D.C.

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