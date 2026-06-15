'Sandwich generation' caregivers balance stress of being caught in the middle
The “sandwich generation” is made up of people balancing the demands of raising children while caring for aging loved ones.
This hour, we learn about the emotional, professional and financial realities facing this population of caregivers.
Journalist Kelli María Korducki discusses her reporting on caregiving and career sacrifice, while University of Connecticut professor Laura Mauldin offers insight into the gender dynamics of care.
And later, we hear from a Connecticut resident and member of the "sandwich generation.” We learn what it's like to navigate these responsibilities in everyday life and what policies could provide some relief.
Guests:
- Kelli María Korducki: independent, New York City-based journalist and author
- Laura Mauldin: associate professor in the Department of Social and Critical Inquiry at the University of Connecticut and author of "In Sickness and Health: Love Stories from the Front Line of America’s Caregiving Crisis."
- Natalie Shurtleff: Associate State Director of Advocacy and Outreach for AARP Connecticut
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