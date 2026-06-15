'Sandwich generation' caregivers balance stress of being caught in the middle

The “sandwich generation” is made up of people balancing the demands of raising children while caring for aging loved ones.

This hour, we learn about the emotional, professional and financial realities facing this population of caregivers.

Journalist Kelli María Korducki discusses her reporting on caregiving and career sacrifice, while University of Connecticut professor Laura Mauldin offers insight into the gender dynamics of care.

And later, we hear from a Connecticut resident and member of the "sandwich generation.” We learn what it's like to navigate these responsibilities in everyday life and what policies could provide some relief.

Guests:

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