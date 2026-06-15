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Where We Live

'Sandwich generation' caregivers balance stress of being caught in the middle

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published June 15, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT
Oliver Rossi
/
Getty Images

The “sandwich generation” is made up of people balancing the demands of raising children while caring for aging loved ones.

This hour, we learn about the emotional, professional and financial realities facing this population of caregivers.

Journalist Kelli María Korducki discusses her reporting on caregiving and career sacrifice, while University of Connecticut professor Laura Mauldin offers insight into the gender dynamics of care.

And later, we hear from a Connecticut resident and member of the "sandwich generation.” We learn what it's like to navigate these responsibilities in everyday life and what policies could provide some relief.

Guests:

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Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
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