How Rachel Carson's 'Silent Spring' is still teaching environmentalists in 2026

It's been more than 60 years since environmentalist Rachel Carson's book, "Silent Spring," challenged the widespread use of synthetic pesticides like DDT and helped launch the modern environmental movement.

This hour, we learn about Carson's life, work and her enduring legacy through a new exhibit at Yale's Beinecke Library.

We'll also examine a current environmental challenge: per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS. This a class of man-made chemicals can be found in drinking water systems across Connecticut and the country. We'll explore the health concerns surrounding PFAS, efforts to limit exposure and what Carson's story can teach us about responding to today's environmental risks.

Guests:



Vasilis Vasiliou : Professor and Chair of the Department of Environmental Health Sciences, Yale University

Professor and Chair of the Department of Environmental Health Sciences, Yale University Carla Baricz: Librarian for Literature in English and Comparative Literature, curator for Beinecke Library’s exhibition: “Silent Springs, Windswept Seas: Rachel Carson’s Environmental Vision”

Librarian for Literature in English and Comparative Literature, curator for Beinecke Library’s exhibition: “Silent Springs, Windswept Seas: Rachel Carson’s Environmental Vision” James Kessenides: Kaplanoff Librarian for American History at the Yale Library, curator for Beinecke Library’s exhibition: “Silent Springs, Windswept Seas: Rachel Carson’s Environmental Vision”

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