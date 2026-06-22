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Where We Live

How Rachel Carson's 'Silent Spring' is still teaching environmentalists in 2026

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published June 22, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT
Rachel Louise Carson, Candid photograph, Outside with binoculars, c 55 years of age, 1961.
JHU Sheridan Libraries/Gado
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Getty Images
Rachel Louise Carson, Candid photograph, Outside with binoculars, c 55 years of age, 1961.

It's been more than 60 years since environmentalist Rachel Carson's book, "Silent Spring," challenged the widespread use of synthetic pesticides like DDT and helped launch the modern environmental movement.

This hour, we learn about Carson's life, work and her enduring legacy through a new exhibit at Yale's Beinecke Library.

We'll also examine a current environmental challenge: per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS. This a class of man-made chemicals can be found in drinking water systems across Connecticut and the country. We'll explore the health concerns surrounding PFAS, efforts to limit exposure and what Carson's story can teach us about responding to today's environmental risks.

Guests:

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Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen