A diarrhea-causing parasite has now caused 77 confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis in Connecticut this year, according to the Department of Public Health.

Despite the rise in infections, state health officials said they haven't identified a Connecticut-specific outbreak or single food source that links them together.

DPH Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani said in a statement it's important for residents to remember the illness is treatable.

“Our surveillance system is working as intended," Juthani said. "We are actively investigating every reported case, monitoring national trends, and working with our public health partners to protect Connecticut residents.”

Forty seven states have reported cases since May 1, with 10,468 laboratory-confirmed cases and more than 500 hospitalizations, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Thousands more cases are under investigation, with many clustered in Michigan, where two deaths have been linked to the outbreak.

Some health professionals are advising people to avoid lettuce after illnesses in numerous states were tied to tainted iceberg lettuce distributed by Taylor Farms and served at Taco Bell.

DPH advises thoroughly rinsing fruits and vegetables under running water before consuming them, which reduces the risk, though washing may not completely eliminate cyclospora, a resistant parasite that causes the illness. The agency advised people to contact their healthcare provider if diarrheal symptoms persist.

The Food and Drug Administration says to also be cautious with pre-washed or pre-cut produce because commercial washing processes may not be sufficient. Cooking is the safest option, according to the FDA.

Dr. Sheldon Campbell, professor of laboratory medicine at the Yale School of Medicine, said for those who get sick, it's important to stay hydrated.

“The way all diarrheal illnesses, for the most part, become serious and kill people is because you get dehydrated,” Campbell said. “You're losing water from the diarrhea. You may not be taking in enough water because you're sick, you're nauseated, you don't want to eat things and drink things, or you may be throwing up.”

Cyclosporiasis is not considered a life-threatening illness, but people with weakened immune systems, children and the elderly are more at risk of severe illness.

Campbell said concern is higher for cancer patients, people with heart, lung, liver or kidney disease, and people with Alzheimer's dementia who aren't aware of being sick, and may not be aware of becoming dehydrated.

Among a healthy population in a state like Connecticut with fewer cases, the benefits of eating fruits and vegetables outweigh the risks, Campbell said.

The CDC, FDA and state and local public health officials are investigating a multistate outbreak — currently across 15 states — of cyclospora infections linked to iceberg lettuce.

On July 17, Taylor Farms initiated a recall of all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico. The CDC is also investigating other outbreaks and illnesses of cyclosporiasis nationally that are from other sources and unrelated to this outbreak.