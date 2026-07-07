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Where We Live

Supreme Court's immigration rulings: What they mean for Connecticut

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published July 7, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
The US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on June 25, 2026. The US Supreme Court on Thursday backed a Trump administration move to strip deportation protections from some 350,000 Haitians and 6,000 Syrians living in the United States. The conservative-dominated court, in a 6-3 ruling, said the Department of Homeland Security's decision to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitian and Syrian immigrants was not subject to judicial review.
Saul Loeb
/
AFP / Getty Images
The US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on June 25, 2026. The US Supreme Court on Thursday backed a Trump administration move to strip deportation protections from some 350,000 Haitians and 6,000 Syrians living in the United States. The conservative-dominated court, in a 6-3 ruling, said the Department of Homeland Security's decision to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitian and Syrian immigrants was not subject to judicial review.

In late June, the Supreme Court issued several landmark immigration rulings on birthright citizenship, asylum and temporary protected status (TPS). Today, we hear how these rulings will affect immigrants living in Connecticut.

The court ended protected status for Haitian and Syrian immigrants. There are approximately 5,000 Haitians living in Connecticut with TPS.

Although the court upheld birthright citizenship, the decision's dissent outlined a narrower application of birthright citizenship. Experts say the debate over birthright citizenship is far from over.

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Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
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Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen