Supreme Court's immigration rulings: What they mean for Connecticut
In late June, the Supreme Court issued several landmark immigration rulings on birthright citizenship, asylum and temporary protected status (TPS). Today, we hear how these rulings will affect immigrants living in Connecticut.
The court ended protected status for Haitian and Syrian immigrants. There are approximately 5,000 Haitians living in Connecticut with TPS.
Although the court upheld birthright citizenship, the decision's dissent outlined a narrower application of birthright citizenship. Experts say the debate over birthright citizenship is far from over.
GUESTS:
- Ximena Bustillo: DHS and Immigration policy reporter at NPR
- Tabitha Sookdeo: Executive Director of CT Students for a Dream
- Wayne Unger: Associate Professor of Law at Quinnipiac University School of Law
- Maggie Mitchell Salem: Executive Director of Integrated Refugee & Immigrant Services (IRIS) in New Haven
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