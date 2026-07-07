Supreme Court's immigration rulings: What they mean for Connecticut

In late June, the Supreme Court issued several landmark immigration rulings on birthright citizenship, asylum and temporary protected status (TPS). Today, we hear how these rulings will affect immigrants living in Connecticut.

The court ended protected status for Haitian and Syrian immigrants. There are approximately 5,000 Haitians living in Connecticut with TPS.

Although the court upheld birthright citizenship, the decision's dissent outlined a narrower application of birthright citizenship. Experts say the debate over birthright citizenship is far from over.

GUESTS:

