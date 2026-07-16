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Where We Live

Making the most of summer in Connecticut

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published July 16, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
River tubing at Satan’s Kingdom State Recreation Area on the Farmington River in New Hartford, Connecticut May 29, 2022.
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
River tubing at Satan’s Kingdom State Recreation Area on the Farmington River in New Hartford, Connecticut May 29, 2022.

Do you still make a list of all the things you want to do before the summer’s end? We sure do!

Today, we will share some of our favorite summer happenings around the state and we want to hear yours too!

Connecticut Public pals Frankie Graziano and Francesca Fontanez join us to share their favorite summer spots. These Connecticut natives have all the best tips and secrets to making the most of your summer.

GUESTS:

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Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen