Making the most of summer in Connecticut

Do you still make a list of all the things you want to do before the summer’s end? We sure do!

Today, we will share some of our favorite summer happenings around the state and we want to hear yours too!

Connecticut Public pals Frankie Graziano and Francesca Fontanez join us to share their favorite summer spots. These Connecticut natives have all the best tips and secrets to making the most of your summer.

GUESTS:



Sheila Moeschen: author of "New England. Author of Book Lovers' New England: A guide to literary landmarks"

author of "New England. Author of Book Lovers' New England: A guide to literary landmarks" Francesca Fontanez : Connecticut Public’s lead Social Media Editor

: Connecticut Public’s lead Social Media Editor Frankie Graziano: Host and producer of the Wheelhouse on Connecticut Public