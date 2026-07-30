Housing roadblocks continue in CT: Local architects are stepping up to the challenge

Finding affordable housing is a huge challenge in Connecticut. Could part of this problem be how housing is built and designed?

Architects aren’t just thinking about how to design better, more efficient homes. They’re thinking about how to design homes with community and affordability in mind. Today, we hear how architects are working to build better homes and communities across the state.

Plus, an update from the Connecticut Tenants Union.

GUESTS:



Luke Melonakos: Vice President of the Connecticut Tenants Union

Vice President of the Connecticut Tenants Union Andrei Harwell: Executive director of the Yale Urban Design Workshop, and I'm a senior critic at the Yale School of Architecture

Executive director of the Yale Urban Design Workshop, and I'm a senior critic at the Yale School of Architecture Joan O’Riordan: Principal Architect at O'Riordan Migani Architects