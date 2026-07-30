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Where We Live

Housing roadblocks continue in CT: Local architects are stepping up to the challenge

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published July 30, 2026 at 6:01 AM EDT
FILE: (L-R) Matt Barone and Alexander Bryden transport architectural renderings of homes to be built where two office buildings now stand in Glastonbury at 55 Nye Road on April 14, 2026. The site will hold 64 new housing units, including 13 supportive units, to be known as Hillside Village.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: (L-R) Matt Barone and Alexander Bryden transport architectural renderings of homes to be built where two office buildings now stand in Glastonbury at 55 Nye Road on April 14, 2026. The site will hold 64 new housing units, including 13 supportive units, to be known as Hillside Village.

Finding affordable housing is a huge challenge in Connecticut. Could part of this problem be how housing is built and designed?

Architects aren’t just thinking about how to design better, more efficient homes. They’re thinking about how to design homes with community and affordability in mind. Today, we hear how architects are working to build better homes and communities across the state.

Plus, an update from the Connecticut Tenants Union.

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Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen