The chaos and majesty of geomagnetic storms

You check the local weather, but do you ever check space weather? Storms are always occurring in space and sometimes, we’re impacted by them here on Earth.

Today, we’re talking about geomagnetic storms — how they affect Earth, how we’re able to predict them, and how someday, we might even be able to prevent their effects.

Also, we discuss what causes the magic of the Aurora borealis, or the northern lights, and how you might better your chances of seeing them here in Connecticut.

GUESTS:



Dr. C Alex Young: Associate Director of Science Communication in the Heliophysics Science Division at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

Associate Director of Science Communication in the Heliophysics Science Division at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center Dr. Brian Walsh: Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Boston University

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Amanda Adams produced this broadcast.