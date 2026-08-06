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Where We Live

The chaos and majesty of geomagnetic storms

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published August 6, 2026 at 6:02 AM EDT
The Connecticut night sky 10-12-2024.
Matthew Lindahl
/
500px / Getty Images
The Connecticut night sky on Oct. 12, 2024.

You check the local weather, but do you ever check space weather? Storms are always occurring in space and sometimes, we’re impacted by them here on Earth.

Today, we’re talking about geomagnetic storms — how they affect Earth, how we’re able to predict them, and how someday, we might even be able to prevent their effects.

Also, we discuss what causes the magic of the Aurora borealis, or the northern lights, and how you might better your chances of seeing them here in Connecticut.

GUESTS:

  • Dr. C Alex Young: Associate Director of Science Communication in the Heliophysics Science Division at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center
  • Dr. Brian Walsh: Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Boston University

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Amanda Adams produced this broadcast.

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Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen