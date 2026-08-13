After losing a child, these parents dedicate their lives to advocacy

You’ve probably heard of the stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance.

But the stages of grief aren’t always linear. The grieving is almost always a little messy.

And when a child dies, navigating grief can become a lifelong journey.

Today, two parents who have experienced the death of a child join us and share their experience, and how they’ve channeled their grief into advocacy and awareness.

GUESTS:



Carolyn Fletcher: Organ donor advocate and New England Donor Services volunteer

Organ donor advocate and New England Donor Services volunteer Brianna Garrison: Associate Professor in the Social Work Program at Southern Connecticut State University

Associate Professor in the Social Work Program at Southern Connecticut State University Jay Rivera: founder of Always 65, a local organization dedicated to preventing sudden cardiac arrest in children and young athletes