After losing a child, these parents dedicate their lives to advocacy
You’ve probably heard of the stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance.
But the stages of grief aren’t always linear. The grieving is almost always a little messy.
And when a child dies, navigating grief can become a lifelong journey.
Today, two parents who have experienced the death of a child join us and share their experience, and how they’ve channeled their grief into advocacy and awareness.
GUESTS:
- Carolyn Fletcher: Organ donor advocate and New England Donor Services volunteer
- Brianna Garrison: Associate Professor in the Social Work Program at Southern Connecticut State University
- Jay Rivera: founder of Always 65, a local organization dedicated to preventing sudden cardiac arrest in children and young athletes
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