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Where We Live

After losing a child, these parents dedicate their lives to advocacy

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published August 13, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
Justin Paget
/
Getty Images

You’ve probably heard of the stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance.

But the stages of grief aren’t always linear. The grieving is almost always a little messy.

And when a child dies, navigating grief can become a lifelong journey.

Today, two parents who have experienced the death of a child join us and share their experience, and how they’ve channeled their grief into advocacy and awareness.

GUESTS:

  • Carolyn Fletcher: Organ donor advocate and New England Donor Services volunteer
  • Brianna Garrison: Associate Professor in the Social Work Program at Southern Connecticut State University 
  • Jay Rivera: founder of Always 65, a local organization dedicated to preventing sudden cardiac arrest in children and young athletes

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Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen