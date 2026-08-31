© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Can Connecticut build a better childcare system?

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published August 31, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT
Children playing in the learning room at their daycare center.
Westend61
/
Getty Images
Children playing in the learning room at their daycare center.

Caring for a child takes time, money and flexibility – all things that can be hard to come by when you're also trying to work a full time job.

Connecticut has taken steps to ease that pressure, including a paid family and medical leave program and a new investment in early childhood education.

But families still face high costs, limited availability and childcare schedules that don't always line up with the demands of work.

This hour, we ask: What would it take to build a caregiving system that actually works for Connecticut families?

Guests:

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast "<a href="https://www.ctpublic.org/podcast/generation-gilmore-girls" data-cms-id="00000199-732b-d35c-a7d9-fbfba5280000" data-cms-href="https://www.ctpublic.org/podcast/generation-gilmore-girls" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000177-01d2-d05d-a57f-0bdba05c0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1787767070188,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000179-342b-df11-a97b-bd6bc4130000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1787767070188,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000179-342b-df11-a97b-bd6bc4130000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Generation: Gilmore Girls.&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;item&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000199-732b-d35c-a7d9-fbfba5280000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;4bea2466-9ee6-3fd3-8a89-acef2455aa6b&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;000001a0-3f38-d724-abaf-3f3e02a90000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;c3f0009d-3dd9-3762-acac-88c3a292c6b2&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;000001a0-3f38-d724-abaf-3f3e02070001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Generation: Gilmore Girls.</a>" Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen