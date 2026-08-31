Can Connecticut build a better childcare system?
Caring for a child takes time, money and flexibility – all things that can be hard to come by when you're also trying to work a full time job.
Connecticut has taken steps to ease that pressure, including a paid family and medical leave program and a new investment in early childhood education.
But families still face high costs, limited availability and childcare schedules that don't always line up with the demands of work.
This hour, we ask: What would it take to build a caregiving system that actually works for Connecticut families?
Guests:
- Amanda Aronson: Founder and principal consultant of StoryB
- Erin Choquette: Chief executive officer of the CT Paid Leave Authority
- Representative Kate Farrar: Deputy Majority Leader serving West Hartford
- Adrienne Billings-Smith: leader of employee development & community engagement and the Title VI coordinator for the town of West Hartford
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