Can Connecticut build a better childcare system?

Caring for a child takes time, money and flexibility – all things that can be hard to come by when you're also trying to work a full time job.

Connecticut has taken steps to ease that pressure, including a paid family and medical leave program and a new investment in early childhood education.

But families still face high costs, limited availability and childcare schedules that don't always line up with the demands of work.

This hour, we ask: What would it take to build a caregiving system that actually works for Connecticut families?

Guests:

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

