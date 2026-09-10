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Where We Live

25 years later, teachers are still helping students understand 9/11

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published September 10, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
FILE: Shocked crowds of downtown Manhattanites observe the burning World Trade Center towers in New York City early September 11, 2001. Three hijacked planes crashed into major U.S. landmarks on the same day, destroying both of New York's twin towers and plunging the Pentagon in Washington into flames, in an unprecedented assault on key symbols of U.S. military and financial power.
Andrew Lichtenstein
/
Getty Images
FILE: Shocked crowds of downtown Manhattanites observe the burning World Trade Center towers in New York City early September 11, 2001. Three hijacked planes crashed into major U.S. landmarks on the same day, destroying both of New York's twin towers and plunging the Pentagon in Washington into flames, in an unprecedented assault on key symbols of U.S. military and financial power.

September 11, 2001 fell on a Tuesday. It was the start of the academic year. It was just another day in the classroom for students and teachers.

Today, we talk with teachers and educators about that day. They share how they are teaching the history of this important day to the students.

Guests:

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Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen