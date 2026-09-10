25 years later, teachers are still helping students understand 9/11

September 11, 2001 fell on a Tuesday. It was the start of the academic year. It was just another day in the classroom for students and teachers.

Today, we talk with teachers and educators about that day. They share how they are teaching the history of this important day to the students.

Guests:



Jennifer Ladd: Teacher at Darien Public Schools

Teacher at Darien Public Schools Jack Oehm: a retired FDNY Battalion Commander working with Tower to Tunnels Foundation

a retired FDNY Battalion Commander working with Tower to Tunnels Foundation Patty Lewis: Founder and Head of School, Adam J. Lewis Academy in Bridgeport