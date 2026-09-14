From the N.F.L. to youth sports, what new research tells us about brain injuries

We know football players take some big hits.

Now, new research is giving us a clearer picture of how repeated head impacts can affect the brain, including findings of C.T.E. – a degenerative brain disease – in 215 of 878 former N.F.L. players whose brains were studied.

But the risks aren’t limited to professional football. Young athletes in many sports can suffer concussions and other head injuries, too.

This hour, we talk with a neurologist, a brain injury specialist, and a high school athletic director about what we know about C.T.E., how schools are approaching head injuries, and how to make sports safer.

Guests:

Dr. Anthony Alessi: Associate Clinical Professor of Neurology and Orthopedics, Director, UConn NeuroSport Program

Associate Clinical Professor of Neurology and Orthopedics, Director, UConn NeuroSport Program Victor Darr: Senior Brain Injury Specialist at the Brain Injury Alliance of Connecticut

Senior Brain Injury Specialist at the Brain Injury Alliance of Connecticut Chris Meyers: Director of Athletics and Student Activities at Newington High School

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