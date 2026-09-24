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Where We Live

The UN General Assembly kicks off: CT humanitarian aid leaders are in attendance

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published September 24, 2026 at 8:00 AM EDT
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at the closing meeting of the 80th UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York, Sept. 8, 2026. Outgoing UN General Assembly UNGA President Annalena Baerbock declared the 80th UNGA session closed concluding a year marked by efforts to reform the United Nations, uphold the UN Charter and advance the process for selecting the next secretary-general.
Zhang Fenggu
/
Xinhua via Getty Images
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at the closing meeting of the 80th UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York, Sept. 8, 2026. Outgoing UN General Assembly UNGA President Annalena Baerbock declared the 80th UNGA session closed concluding a year marked by efforts to reform the United Nations, uphold the UN Charter and advance the process for selecting the next secretary-general.

This week, leaders from around the world are gathering to discuss global crises, climate change, pandemic preparedness and artificial intelligence at the UN General Assembly.

Today, we get an update from humanitarian aid organizations based right here in Connecticut. Members of these organizations will take part in the assembly.

Plus, we learn how artists are influencing the dialogue on war, global conflict and humanitarian crises.

Guests:

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Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen