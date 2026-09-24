The UN General Assembly kicks off: CT humanitarian aid leaders are in attendance

This week, leaders from around the world are gathering to discuss global crises, climate change, pandemic preparedness and artificial intelligence at the UN General Assembly.

Today, we get an update from humanitarian aid organizations based right here in Connecticut. Members of these organizations will take part in the assembly.

Plus, we learn how artists are influencing the dialogue on war, global conflict and humanitarian crises.

Guests:



Elinor Raikes: Head of Program Delivery at the International Rescue Committee

Head of Program Delivery at the International Rescue Committee Caitlin Howarth: Humanitarian Research Lab, Yale School of Public Health

Humanitarian Research Lab, Yale School of Public Health Betsy Zorio: Chief Impact Officer of Save the Children, an international NGO and humanitarian aid organization based in Connecticut