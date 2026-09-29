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Where We Live

A conversation with Abigail Savitch-Lew's at River Bend Book Shop

By Catherine Shen,
Tess Terrible
Published September 29, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
Where We Live Host Catherine Shen with author Abigail Savitch-Lew's and her debut novel, “Livonia Chow-Mein” at the River Bend Bookshop in West Hartford.
River Bend Bookshop staff
Where We Live Host Catherine Shen with author Abigail Savitch-Lew's and her debut novel, “Livonia Chow-Mein” at the River Bend Bookshop in West Hartford.

If you’re looking for a new read that’s a blend of fiction and non-fiction storytelling, Abigail Savitch-Lew’s debut novel, “Livonia Chow-Mein” should be next on your reading list.

The story is centered around a Chinese family-owned restaurant in Brownsville, Brooklyn, and its impact on the neighborhood’s Jewish and Black residents over the course of a century. We follow a young journalist looking for answers about her family, questioning journalistic ethics, and exploring what it means to be a mixed-race American.

Where We Live Host Catherine Shen spoke with Abigail in August during an author event at River Bend Book Shop in West Hartford.

We talked about the importance of advocacy and journalism, and also how to find community during challenging times.

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

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Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible