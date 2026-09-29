A conversation with Abigail Savitch-Lew's at River Bend Book Shop

If you’re looking for a new read that’s a blend of fiction and non-fiction storytelling, Abigail Savitch-Lew’s debut novel, “Livonia Chow-Mein” should be next on your reading list.

The story is centered around a Chinese family-owned restaurant in Brownsville, Brooklyn, and its impact on the neighborhood’s Jewish and Black residents over the course of a century. We follow a young journalist looking for answers about her family, questioning journalistic ethics, and exploring what it means to be a mixed-race American.

Where We Live Host Catherine Shen spoke with Abigail in August during an author event at River Bend Book Shop in West Hartford.

We talked about the importance of advocacy and journalism, and also how to find community during challenging times.