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Where We Live

What it takes to prevent domestic violence

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published October 15, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT
Domestic violence continues to threaten lives across Connecticut, even as funding for support services face cuts.
Alvaro Medina Jurado
/
Moment RF / Getty Images
Domestic violence continues to threaten lives across Connecticut, even as funding for support services face cuts.

Domestic violence is more common than many people realize, and leaving an abusive relationship can be dangerous.

We talk with leaders in Connecticut’s fight to end domestic violence about recognizing unhealthy relationships, helping loved ones, and teaching young people about healthy relationships and consent. We also look at how communities can hold people who cause harm accountable and why prevention requires all of us.

And, as funding for victim services face federal funding cuts and safe housing remains difficult to find, we examine what it takes to make sure survivors can get the help they need.

If you need help or just someone to talk to, please visit CTSafeConnect.org or call or text (888) 774-2900. Advocates are available 24/7. All languages are supported!

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Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast "Generation: Gilmore Girls." Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
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Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen