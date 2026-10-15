What it takes to prevent domestic violence

Domestic violence is more common than many people realize, and leaving an abusive relationship can be dangerous.

We talk with leaders in Connecticut’s fight to end domestic violence about recognizing unhealthy relationships, helping loved ones, and teaching young people about healthy relationships and consent. We also look at how communities can hold people who cause harm accountable and why prevention requires all of us.

And, as funding for victim services face federal funding cuts and safe housing remains difficult to find, we examine what it takes to make sure survivors can get the help they need.

If you need help or just someone to talk to, please visit CTSafeConnect.org or call or text (888) 774-2900. Advocates are available 24/7. All languages are supported!

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