Jahana Hayes, Chris Shea square off in CT 5th District debate

U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-5th District, and her Republican challenger Chris Shea squared off in a Tuesday night debate that featured contrasting views and occasional sharp exchanges over Trump administration policies, immigration and the war in Iran.

The forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Litchfield County was the first and likely only debate between Hayes and Shea ahead of the Nov. 3 election. They are running for Connecticut's 5th Congressional District, which remains one of the state's only competitive races for federal office.

One of the biggest contrasts between the candidates during the debate was over H.R. 1, Republicans' party-line tax legislation that passed last year and was dubbed by President Donald Trump as the "big beautiful bill."

Hayes said she would prioritize trying to rescind some of the cuts to programs like Medicaid and the federal nutrition program known as SNAP that the law will enact through changes to the programs like new work requirements. Nearly 63,000 residents in Connecticut already lost SNAP benefits since eligibility rules changed as a result of H.R. 1.

Shea, on the other hand, said he wants to see the bill's tax relief measures strengthened or made permanent. He noted his opponent's opposition to the bill, which also included new federal deductions for overtime pay or tips, as well as an increase on the cap for state and local tax (SALT) deductions.

Hayes said she supports tax relief provisions like those, but noted that many of them expire in 2028 when Trump's term ends. She called those temporary tax breaks "crumbs on the table," while wealthier people and corporations benefit from permanent tax cuts.

The two candidates also disagreed over the authority of the executive and the legislative branches in relation to the president's tariff agenda and a war in Iran that has stretched into its eighth month.

On tariffs, Shea acknowledged people in Connecticut and around the country have been affected in "multiple ways" and said he's "not a fan either" of the higher costs of goods. But he defended Trump's ability to impose tariffs by arguing that it can be helpful in negotiating trade deals and as a mechanism for spurring more manufacturing.

Republican challenger Chris Shea is running against U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes in the race for Connecticut's 5th Congressional District. "With tariffs, though, I think the thing that we need to look at is, as most things, we need to look at things eyes wide open," Shea said. "And the executive branch and the State Department need to have tools to bargain with, and that's one of them."

"But if he can't use, or any administration can't use that as a tool to negotiate with, I don't think we're putting them in the right position to negotiate on our behalf," he said.

Hayes pushed back, saying it's the job of Congress to negotiate trade law, not the executive branch. She specifically cited the farmers in the 5th District who have been hurt by such policies, including higher costs that are a result of the war in the Middle East.

"I don’t believe it's the president's prerogative to just wield tariffs as he pleases," Hayes said. "The president should not have the power to unilaterally impose tariffs on behalf of our nation."

"I want to go back to Congress so that we can put a check on this administration so that we can make sure we are doing the will of the people, not the will of the president," she added.

The candidates also debated the ongoing war with Iran, which led to a back-and-forth over which branch of government holds the authority to engage in war. They were specifically asked how Congress can ensure the administration seeks congressional authorization before ordering more military strikes.

Shea, who served as a Navy SEAL for more than three decades, said he "vehemently disagrees" with the characterization that military action against Iran was a war of choice, arguing that Iran continues to pose a threat to the U.S.

Michelle Coppini / Provided by Chris Shea FILE: Chris Shea, the Republican congressional candidate in Connecticut’s 5th District.

"If we're going to go to full war with them, then yeah, Congress has to authorize it. That's what the rules are," Shea said. "But the president is the commander-in-chief and has the ability to make decisions based on intelligence that is timely and get after those target sets that are necessary."

Hayes said she's already voted five times in the House for war powers resolutions that would rein in military action until the president seeks congressional approval. She argued that Congress recessed early because House GOP leaders wanted to stop a vote on impeaching Defense Sec. Pete Hegseth — something Hayes said she supports.

"Our Defense Department is on the wrong track, and Congress has to exert our oversight authorities and our Article 1 authorities," she said. "This president is not a king."

U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes faces Republican challenger Chris Shea as she seeks reelection to Connecticut's 5th Congressional District. The forum also touched on immigration policy, which comes at a fraught time in the 5th District given recent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Danbury that led to the arrest of 118 people. While the Department of Homeland Security disputes it happened, video released by Danbury United for Immigrants on social media appears to show ICE officers arresting someone at a school bus stop.

Both candidates agreed that Congress needs to tackle more comprehensive immigration reform and border security, but their views diverged from there.

Hayes called the current policies surrounding deportations and ICE "lawlessness," and noted that it's "peculiar" that Black and Brown communities are specifically targeted. She pointed to the recent decision to end Temporary Protected Status that was affirmed over the summer by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Shea appeared to take issue with Connecticut's Trust Act, arguing the state has "gone in the wrong direction with interfering in federal law enforcement."

"I think the cases that the congresswoman brought up of people being grabbed in less than desirable locations is a forcing function of what the government here has done," Shea said. "The safest place for someone to get detained by ICE is in a courtroom, is in a jail, is in one of these public places, not in neighborhoods, not in churches."

While they ultimately disagreed on most issues, there were a few areas of agreement.

On data centers, Hayes said the companies need to "pay their fair share" when it comes to the energy these large facilities consume and that Congress should consider federal oversight.

Shea largely agreed with the need for oversight, saying that local zoning needs to be respected while also noting that the U.S. remains in an artificial intelligence race with China.

The candidates were also asked how they envision their priorities and committee work in the next session of Congress.

Shea said he'd like to serve on a committee with jurisdiction over veterans and defense issues. He also signaled interest regarding agriculture.

Hayes hopes to continue serving on her current assignments: the House Agriculture Committee and the House Education and Workforce Committee. She recently announced she will run for the top spot on the latter, facing a few other Democrats.

"I plan to run as chairman of this committee because I will not sit in Congress and do nothing while the doors of the Department of Education close," Hayes said, citing both her work on education and labor issues.

She used that moment in the debate to take a jab at her opponent, pointing out that "Shea's own union didn’t even endorse him," referring to her endorsement from the Uniformed Professional Fire Fighters Association of Connecticut.

Shea works as a firefighter in North Haven. He appeared unbothered by the union's endorsement of the congresswoman.

"It's like calling the sky blue. The union endorsed the Democrats — surprise, surprise," Shea said. "The boys will be voting for me."

Hayes is seeking a fifth term to represent the sprawling district in the western part of the state, which is viewed as the most competitive congressional race in Connecticut.

In addition to his work as a firefighter and a Navy SEAL, Shea founded the nonprofit Hero to Hero, which encourages military veterans to consider a second career as first responders.

Hayes, a former teacher who won National Teacher of the Year in 2016, faced Republican George Logan in her last two reelection races. Both received national attention and resources but her 2024 race was not as close as the one in 2022.

The district is viewed as Connecticut’s most competitive congressional race. But this cycle, election analysts who rate federal races moved Connecticut's 5th District closer to Democrats. And historically, the party in power faces headwinds in a midterm election.

The League of Women Voters' forum comes less than a week before in-person early voting, which begins Oct. 19 and runs through Nov. 1. Voters can also vote absentee by mail; The last day to request an absentee ballot is Nov. 2. Those ballots must arrive before polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day.

This story was originally published by the Connecticut Mirror.

