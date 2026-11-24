The nation’s largest data centers used at least as much energy in one year as the entire state of Michigan, and were responsible for more carbon emissions than some entire countries, according to a new study from the Harvard Data Science Initiative.

The researchers focused on 403 large facilities and found that the climate pollution driven by these “hyperscale” data centers is three times greater than previously estimated.

Energy use across the country’s thousand-plus data centers is likely much higher than the study captures, said lead author Gianluca Guidi, a postdoctorate researcher at Harvard.

“This paper is just providing a floor estimate,” he said.

Data centers contain the servers and computer chips that enable artificial intelligence, online commerce and cloud storage. They require a constant supply of energy to run and cool internal hardware. Communities near data centers have raised concerns about air pollution, and electricity and water use — issues that some political observers believe moved the needle toward Democrats in this month’s midterm elections.

Scientists had previously taken a stab at projecting the amount of energy used by data centers, but the Harvard research team said few focused on the large facilities that power AI. Their servers process enormous amounts of data and need enormous amounts of electricity to operate. The average data center in the study consumed as much power as 30,000 homes.

/ The Markley Lowell datacenter rises above houses on Otis Street, in Lowell, Mass. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

The precise amount of electricity used by data centers is difficult to determine because their operators rarely release this information. In this case, the researchers relied on satellite imagery and data from a private company about the facilities’ square footage and their maximum permitted energy use between 2024 and 2025.

Then, the researchers used maps to determine which power plants the data centers likely draw electricity from. Based on the types of fuels those facilities burn, the researchers estimated the climate-warming emissions linked to the data centers.

“We just wanted to find independent numbers,” said Guidi, “and not just companies’ sustainability claims.”

The Harvard team found that the data centers in their sample consumed about 2% of all of the electricity used in the country during the period they studied. And more than half of that energy came from burning fossil fuels.

Can Hankendi, a data center researcher at Boston University who was not involved with the study, called the research “very well built.” He said the lack of transparency around data centers’ energy use is a common challenge for researchers in the field.

In an email to WBUR, Hankendi said the researchers had to make some assumptions, which he called “reasonable.”

“Even though there will be some accuracy issues, they still give us some ballpark numbers to start from,” he wrote. “These estimations are important not only for researchers, but also for policymakers and the public.”

The study also suggests that certain parts of the country are more burdened than others by climate pollution driven by data centers. Fossil fuel-burning power plants were more common in Virginia — the state with the most data centers — and Ohio, whereas other states like Oregon have greener electric grids, so data centers there were potentially responsible for less climate-warming gases.

The data center industry is evolving so quickly that the numbers in the study “are already outdated in a way,” said Guidi.

According to the independent market tracking company Clearview, last year there were 1,163 data centers in operation. That number is expected to skyrocket this year, with 578 new data centers under construction and more proposed.

/ Generators next to the Markley datacenter in Lowell, Mass. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

As companies look to build quickly, they are increasingly turning to on-site power generators, said study co-author Francesca Dominici, professor of biostatistics at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Some developers have managed to power data centers without connecting to the grid, she said. But the generators they use often rely on fossil fuels like natural gas or diesel, and they may be less efficient and more polluting than traditional power plants.

In the coming years, Dominici said she hopes that will change. Some energy experts have suggested the power needs of data centers could spur clean energy development.

/ Equinix's data center and solar panel array at the company’s facility in Billerica, Mass. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

“In some of the industry the big cloud providers are indeed trying to move into a renewable source of energy,” she said, “but we are not seeing that yet.”

“Data center development could become actually a positive thing for the community if it’s done responsibly,” she said.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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