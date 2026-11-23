For people in recovery for alcoholism, the holiday season can present unique challenges, such as being exposed to alcohol, and having difficult conversations with loved ones about sobriety. NHPR visited Avenues Recovery Center in Concord to talk through how to plan a holiday season with family and friends while in recovery for substance use.

Acknowledge what you might be exposed to, and make a backup plan

Andrew Cook, 30, has been sober for just over a year, and said his early stages of recovery coincided with the holidays. He said not everyone knew he was in recovery, or the extent of his alcoholism. And family functions still included alcohol, regardless of his decision to stop drinking.

Cook's advice before heading to the family function is to be aware that you’re making a choice to potentially be around alcohol and that you are not drinking.

“You just kind of want to be aware of what you signed up for,” he said. “And know that you essentially want to have a backup plan, like having [an] out, an excuse . . . to leave if you feel uncomfortable.”

Cook said the holidays can be tough because some people may have difficult family relationships, and reuniting with family over dinner could come with stress and a lot of apprehension.

Cook said he looks to his past to understand what didn’t work when he was drinking.

“I think about what the consequences were and I kind of envision that in my future,” Cook said. “Like, if I'm at this party, there's alcohol, there's a bunch of people around, they might not notice if I just make myself a little drink. But it's like, then Pandora's box is open. So what am I going to feel like tomorrow? What am I going to do tomorrow?”

Cook also said that there are Friendsgiving and other holiday parties hosted by recovery programs that can be a good option if people don’t have friends or family around.

Seek people who get what you’re going through

“You're not still drinking, are you?" That’s a question Eric White, 58, said he would sometimes get at family gatherings.

He started drinking every day after his wife passed away. He said his drinking was isolating. He wouldn’t drink at home; instead he would go to a bar, not really talk with anyone, then head back, until a DUI charge led him to address his alcoholism.

“It was the best decision that I never made . . . because it was not my decision to say, ‘I have a problem, I need to go get this fixed,’ ” White said. “It was, ‘What could I do to kind of lessen the consequences?’ ”

During the holidays, he said his family meant well, but the support they were trying to offer wasn’t always quite what he needed.

“It's not about just ‘not drinking’ because just not drinking is stopping something that was really good,” White said.

He recommends people reach out to sponsors and support groups during the holidays and be around people who understand the void someone in recovery has to fill once they stop drinking.

“Now I have to figure out ‘What now?' ” White said. “This community gets it. Family members and friends — They love you. They want the best for you. And they're trying. Sometimes they just don't know what to say.”

White said community members might suggest a walk or playing a board game.

“Anything that's gonna put good stuff into you,” White said.

Establish boundaries and stick to them

Jeff Furlotte, 56, said drinking alcohol is a lot like kayaking: If it’s something that you really enjoy but a doctor says it’s time to quit, it can be difficult to see everyone else on the lake when you’re on the shore.

Besides being a nature enthusiast and a group facilitator at Avenues Recovery , Furlotte is a musician. He said if his band is playing in a club in Boston and everyone else is drinking, his sobriety isn’t a hindrance to his night — he sees himself as providing the background music to everyone else’s good night.

Knowing your boundaries, he said, is important to keeping sobriety, including recognizing when things feel uncomfortable and it’s time to go.

“It's not that you're missing out,” Furlotte said. “You've rewired your brain to accept ‘This is not something I do anymore,’ but there's still this weird, uncomfortable feeling that shows up.”

Furlotte said he may ask his wife to leave an event if it feels like it’s getting to be too much. At the same time, he recognizes some events matter to his family, so he has advice for how to sit through that discomfort.

“One of the best things I found is: Talk to people and stop thinking about yourself,” he said.

Find moments of joy and acceptance

Andrew Cook, Eric White and Jeff Furlotte all said one thing over and over: Recovery takes time and it isn't easy, but was the right decision for them, and the holidays can still be a place of celebration.

Cook said it's awkward when loved ones offer alcohol or drugs, but he found he can just say "no."

"You'd be surprised how many people are totally cool with that," Cook said. "They respect your decision. They're like, 'Oh good for you, man.’ They don't need to know anything else."

Cook also said maintaining his sobriety helped his parents see he was making changes.

"I lived with them for years, they saw everything," Cook said. "The longer I go, the less they have those doubts that they can't quite dispel. The more they trust, the more they understand, the more they're like, 'Oh, okay, this is possible.' "

Eric White said he likes his life without drinking now.

“It turns out that the more you work on it, the more work you do with that question, the more life presents itself to you,” White said. “My life has become just more enjoyable than the days that I was drinking.”

White said he likes being someone who people can look at to understand that recovery is possible.

“The greatest compliment that it's happened one or two times for me is in the past year, people have said to me, ‘You know what? I got to ask you a question like, how are you doing this?’ ” White said. “A, it's the work and B, I'm not going to get you sober. I'm going to point you in the direction that says this place, this community, these people can help you. You know, there is help.”

Furlotte said he sees the holidays as a time to connect with people, which is the opposite of what addiction does.

“I still fear intimate small talk with strangers, like going to dinner, you know, and God bless my wife. She's like, ‘Hey, so and so wants to go to dinner on Friday,’ and the alarm system goes off and my body goes, ‘No, I'm not doing that,’ ” Furlotte said. “I realized that's wrong. That's exactly what I need to do.”

Furlotte said Thanksgiving can be an opportunity for active engagement. Past holidays may have been something he drank through, instead of connecting with family or helping cook dinner. Now he focuses on experiencing those connections.

“We're actually celebrating life,” Furlotte said. “We're celebrating connection, we're celebrating — let's get together and look back at the past year and say, we made it through some tough stuff or what a great year it's been, or this change has happened.”