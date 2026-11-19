Physicians, lawmakers and university leaders gathered at the Connecticut state Capitol complex Thursday to call on the state to address a shortage of primary care doctors in certain geographic areas.

“Connecticut has a primary care shortage,” said Quinnipiac University President Marie Hardin. “It's felt perhaps most acutely in our rural areas. The consequences are real, and they impact the healthspan and the lifespan of our residents.”

Hardin and others called for a scholarship program that would target medical students who commit to practicing primary care in “shortage areas,” such as the rural northeast and northwest corners of the state.

Francesca Fontanez / Connecticut Public Fourth-year medical student Sophia Marra (Frank H. Netter MD School of Medicine at Quinnipiac University) speaks with fellow medical student Divya Vemulapalli (right) and Bethany Zemba (left) at the National Rural Health Day event in Hartford, Connecticut November 19, 2026.

“Connecticut is in the bottom 10 states in the nation at retaining our [medical] residents,” said Dr. Lisa Coplit, dean of Quinnipiac’s Frank H. Netter MD School of Medicine.

“Why don’t they stay here?” Coplit said. “The average Netter graduate leaves medical school with about $250,000 in debt… [and] primary care pays about 28% less than other specialties, so you put those together, and the math is really pushing our graduates towards higher-paying specialties or out of the state where cost of living is lower.”

“Who loses the most? It is our most underserved communities,” Coplit said.

“Our primary care workforce covers only 45 to 48 percent of our state's need, and nowhere is that clearer than in rural Connecticut,” Coplit said. “In Fairfield County, there are 97 primary care physicians for every 100,000 residents. In Litchfield County, there are 56, and in Windham County, there are 45.”

Francesca Fontanez / Connecticut Public State Senator. Saud Anwar speaks with medical professionals and Quinnipiac University President Marie Hardin at the National Rural Health Day event in Hartford, Connecticut November 19, 2026.

Dr. Saud Anwar, a South Windsor Democratic state senator and co-chair of the General Assembly’s Public Health Committee, said addressing the rural primary care physician shortage would be a priority in the upcoming legislative session.

“Our ZIP codes should not determine our outcomes,” Anwar said. “If you look at the data, it's embarrassing, because the lifespan can be 17 to 20 years different from one part of the ZIP code to another part of the state.”

“This is a policy failure,” he said.

