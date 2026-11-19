When the clock struck midnight on this Thursday, November 19, gamers across the nation were finally able to play “Grand Theft Auto VI” approaching. Millions of players are expected to spend hours exploring a fictional world built around fast cars, street crime and violence.

But William Lugo , a sociology and criminology professor at Eastern Connecticut State University, sees something more in the blockbuster video game franchise. He has used earlier installments of “Grand Theft Auto” in his classes to examine subjects including economic inequality, the American Dream and the challenges facing younger generations.

Lugo said students who initially dismiss the games as little more than violence often change their minds after playing them.

“I say, ‘Okay, well, let's play it, and then give me your opinion after that,’” Lugo said. “So we play for about an hour, and I'm not exaggerating at all. Nine times out of 10, when I ask them what's your reaction to the game, they say that's a really good game. There's so much more to it than I thought.”

A story about the American Dream

Lugo said one of his favorite examples comes from “Grand Theft Auto IV,” which follows a Russian immigrant who comes to the United States after a relative promises him a life of easy money and opportunity.

The character soon discovers that the promises of prosperity were an illusion. As he struggles to get ahead, he turns to crime.

Lugo said the storyline offers a commentary on the gap between the promise of the American Dream and the reality facing working-class people.

“It's very intentional in the game,” Lugo said. “It's an illusion. In order to advance in the game, you fail, and you fail a lot, and you realize that those dreams, they don't happen, and so you inevitably end up having to start committing lots of crime.”

Other installments have incorporated the economic realities of their own eras. Lugo pointed to “Grand Theft Auto V,” released in 2013, in the aftermath of the housing crisis and global financial collapse. The game's fictional city includes homeless people living under bridges and neighborhoods filled with homes for sale.

Lugo said those details help explain why the franchise resonates with players beyond its action and violence.

“The violence is the hook,” he said. “I think sometimes it gets people, like it's on their radar. But what keeps people enjoying the game or really interested in the storyline are these themes of that sometimes the deck is stacked against us.”

Reflecting the anxieties of a new generation

Lugo sees those themes as particularly relevant to younger generations, many of whom question whether they will ever be able to afford a home or retire comfortably.

He said the timing of “Grand Theft Auto VI” could make its social commentary especially resonant, much as the previous game reflected anxieties in the years following the financial crisis.

But Lugo said the relationship between popular culture and society runs in both directions. Games reflect the frustrations people already have, but they can also influence how players think about the world.

Unlike a movie, which might hold someone's attention for two hours, a video game can occupy hundreds of hours of a person's life.

“When you're talking about an experience much more than a movie, which takes place over two hours, the game is people are going to be playing for hundreds of hours,” Lugo said. “So, yeah, I would argue to some extent it will be influencing people.”

The business of keeping players engaged

The way people pay for and experience video games has also changed. Lugo said players once bought a physical copy of a game and owned the entire experience. Today, major game publishers increasingly make money through additional content, features and subscriptions offered after a game's initial release.

He pointed to the continuing success of the online multiplayer version of “Grand Theft Auto V,” which has generated revenue for years through new content and paid features.

Lugo said the gaming industry's most profitable products now often include mobile games that are free to download but generate billions of dollars through additional purchases.

For “Grand Theft Auto VI,” he expects the initial purchase to provide the full core game, while additional experiences will cost extra.

He said the shift reflects a broader change in how companies make money from entertainment, with the initial purchase often only the beginning of the transaction.

A changing audience

The franchise has also evolved as its audience has grown older. Lugo said the average age of a video game player has risen to about 35, compared with roughly 17 when the original “Grand Theft Auto” came out.

He said the characters in the newer games have grown older as well, reflecting the changing age of the people most likely to play them.

But Lugo has noticed another shift in his classroom. When he taught about “Grand Theft Auto IV” and “V,” about 80% of his students were excited about the games. In recent years, he said, roughly two-thirds of his students have not even played them.

He believes the franchise may be losing some younger players, in part because of its depictions of violence and gender. The introduction of a female co-protagonist in “Grand Theft Auto VI” could be an attempt to address some of those concerns, he said.

Lugo also noted that younger players increasingly gravitate toward shorter games they can pick up and put down on their phones, rather than spending dozens of hours playing a story on a television-connected console.

He said the new game's main storyline is expected to take about 35 to 40 hours to complete, a significant commitment for an audience accustomed to shorter bursts of entertainment.

Why the game matters beyond gaming

Lugo expects “Grand Theft Auto VI” to have an influence on the video game industry for years. He said its developers are designing for multiple generations of gaming systems, not just the current market.

He also thinks parents should pay attention, particularly because the franchise is rated for adults.

“I think parents should take the time to understand it, play it with their child,” Lugo said. “I think the rating system is good. Your kids shouldn't be playing it alone, especially if they're under the age of 17.”

For Lugo, the game's cultural importance goes well beyond how many copies it sells or how much money it makes. Its stories offer a way to examine the economic pressures, social attitudes and frustrations shaping the world around its players.

