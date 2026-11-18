The University of Connecticut Board of Trustees has announced Radenka Maric will continue to serve as the president of the state’s flagship university.

The new board chair, West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor, made the announcement at a Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday. The decision ends a whirlwind of uncertainty that began in October, when news broke that House Speaker Matt Ritter had been approached as a possible successor to Maric. Ritter revealed last week that he would remain Speaker.

“This reflects the board’s confidence in Radenka’s leadership, our appreciation for the university’s extraordinary progress during her tenure and our commitment to building on this success in the years ahead,” Cantor said at the meeting.

An emotional Maric said she was honored to continue leading UConn.

“This is the place that I love and care for the last 16 years,” Maric said.

Maric heaped praise on the former board chair, Dan Toscano, who abruptly resigned last week.

Toscano “truly loves this place, and his dedication has not been noticed at the level that it should be noticed,” Maric said.

“I’m forever grateful to everybody who works for this place, and in particular for trustee Dan Toscano,” she later added.

The Connecticut Mirror reached out to Toscano for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.

In a statement Wednesday, Gov. Ned Lamont praised Maric’s reappointment.

“Radenka has been a true leader for UConn, and her work is producing real results,” Lamont said.

Those include “a record number of student applications, strengthened partnerships with the business community, growth in the endowment, and an improved relationship with faculty and students.”

Cantor said the board is still working out a finalized contract but expressed confidence they would have one in the near future. She highlighted a number of developments at UConn under Maric’s leadership, including the creation of the Envisioning 2034 strategic plan and the QuantumCT initiative, a major effort to build up a quantum computing industry in the Nutmeg State.

Cantor also praised the leadership team Maric has built.

“Leadership matters, vision matters, and continuity of strong leadership matters, particularly during a time of uncertainty and increasing challenges for higher education,” Cantor said.

Among those challenges is the abrupt cancellation of previously awarded research grants under the second Trump administration. In June, Lamont announced Connecticut would backfill $35 million in grant money UConn had already won from the federal government. UConn and UConn Health said at the time they had lost roughly $100 million combined since Trump returned to office.

Maric acknowledged those challenges remain but expressed confidence in the future.

“We have a lot of challenges ahead of us, but we can do it together,” she said.

This story was originally published by the Connecticut Mirror.