Connecticut ranks third best in the country for lung cancer survival, according to the American Lung Association’s ninth annual State of Lung Cancer report, released Tuesday.

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths in Connecticut and across the country. The report ranked the state fourth for early-stage diagnosis, and above average for surgery as a first course of treatment. Additionally, five-year survival improved 25% over the past five years, while early-stage diagnosis improved 9%.

“Overall, our report reveals positive news—more people in the U.S. are living longer after a lung cancer diagnosis than ever before, and more people are getting screened for the disease,” said Lance Boucher, assistant vice president of state public policy for the American Lung Association. “While these findings give us hope, more must be done to end the burden of this devastating disease on families throughout Connecticut. We need to increase screening rates among those at high risk to catch the disease early when it’s more likely to be curable and improve access to clinical trials.”

Connecticut ranked well for making treatment available; 16% of people in the state who had lung cancer did not receive treatment, compared to nearly 21% nationally.

More than 229,000 people in the country are expected to be diagnosed with lung cancer this year, according to the association.