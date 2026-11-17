The United States lost its measles elimination status, leading the state’s top public health expert to emphasize the importance of measles vaccines.

Connecticut has one of the highest measles vaccination rates in the country. The standard two-dose measles vaccination typically gives lifelong immunity.

However, people in high-risk settings who received just one dose in childhood should consider a second shot, Connecticut Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani said.

“Losing measles elimination status is a setback for the nation," Juthani said in a statement. "Measles elimination was a hard-won public health achievement, and this loss reflects sustained spread of the virus in several parts of the country. The most important thing to know is that we already have the best tool to protect ourselves and each other."

Measles was eliminated in the U.S. 26 years ago, meaning the country no longer had uncontrolled transmission for at least 12 months.

However, the Pan American Health Organization, an arm of the World Health Organization, announced Tuesday it has revoked the country's measles elimination status amid a resurgence of the virus.

Across the country, there were more than 5,400 cases this year, up from 2,289 cases last year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“This represents a clear step in the wrong direction and I have little confidence 2027 will be better,” said Dr. Scott Roberts, an infectious diseases specialist and assistant professor at Yale School of Medicine.

Roberts advised Connecticut parents to expect the chance of a measles exposure to be higher, though cases in the state remain low. Connecticut recorded three cases this year, marking the most since 2019.

“Everyone should review their measles immunity status and get vaccinated if they are not immune and eligible,” he said. “Written documentation of prior vaccination is sufficient for immunity.”

If there are no records, or if someone is unsure, Roberts advised getting immunized.

Two-dose effectiveness

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public FILE: Connecticut Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani speaks alongside Gov. Ned Lamont at the University of Hartford Hursey Center for Advanced Engineering and Health Professions. Juthani encouraged people to speak with their healthcare providers about getting up to date on measles vaccinations after an international public health organization revoked the country's measles elimination status.

A decade before a vaccine became available in 1963, nearly all children in the United States got measles by the time they were 15, according to the CDC. An estimated 3 million to 4 million people in the country were infected each year, of whom 400 to 500 died, 48,000 were hospitalized and 1,000 suffered encephalitis, or swelling of the brain, according to the agency.

Juthani, the public health commissioner, said two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella shot — or MMR vaccine — is 97% effective. She pointed out that in the current outbreak in Pennsylvania, less than 1% of those infected had two doses of the vaccine.

“This is demonstrating right now how effective the MMR vaccine is in real life,” she said. “While it is rare, if a vaccinated person gets a breakthrough case of measles, it is typically a milder illness, with milder symptoms, lower risk of complications and reduced contagiousness.”

Juthani emphasized the risk of getting measles immunity through having the disease.

“This not only puts children at risk for immediate complications such as hospitalization, encephalitis and potentially death, but there is the longer-term risk of subacute pansclerosing encephalitis,” she said. “This is a rare, progressive and usually fatal neurodegenerative disease caused by persistent measles virus infection in the brain. Symptoms typically appear 6-10 years after infection and most commonly affects babies, children and young adults. This condition is prevented by the MMR vaccine.”

A measles infection can also cause immune amnesia, she said. Measles infects the immune cells responsible for remembering the germs a person was previously exposed to, making the body less effective at fighting other infections. This can make it easier to get sick again from non-measles germs, she said.

Dr. Vasanth Kainkaryam, a pediatrician and primary care physician in South Windsor, said he advises people born between 1957 and 1968 to learn if they should get vaccinated again because some vaccines administered during that time contained inactivated measles, and don't protect as well.

He also pointed out that even though a blood test might not always show adequate antibodies against the virus, memory cells would activate the body’s response to fight the disease.

Connecticut has a 98.6% MMR immunization rate among kindergarteners, second highest in the country, according to the Department of Public Health.