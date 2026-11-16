Connecticut officials are calling on landlords to step up and offer vacant apartments to housing voucher recipients.

It’s part of a push to get hundreds of low-income families into permanent housing before the end of the year.

Home for the Holidays is a campaign designed to target landlords across the state and match them with economically impacted seniors and families with children experiencing homelessness, according to Department of Housing (DOH) Deputy Commissioner Julian Pierce.

“Over 400 individuals and families either have or in the process of obtaining Department of Housing state Rental Assistance vouchers, bridging the gap between their fixed or limited incomes and the current cost of housing,” Pierce said. “But in many cases, they either can't find a suitable dwelling in an appropriate time frame, or when they do, face significant barriers to qualifying for those dwellings due to common issues associated with the unhoused experience.”

The families are Rental Assistance Program (RAP) recipients, who require help finding a permanent home.

Two hundred RAP seniors will receive vouchers, along with 200 families through Connecticut’s Head Start on Housing program, Pierce said.

“In our current infrastructure, it takes about 58 days from the time one of our elderly clients receives their voucher to finally entering a lease,” Pierce said. “We believe we can cut that timeframe by at least a third and get everyone in this subpopulation housed in the next 38 to 39 days, home by Christmas.”

Most of the elderly population who have vouchers and need apartments are in New Haven, Hartford and throughout Fairfield County, Pierce said. All elderly voucher recipients are able to live independently, without supportive services.

The roughly 400 voucher recipients included in the campaign have already been identified for the program, DOH Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno said.

Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public Seila Mosquera-Bruno, Commissioner of the Department of Housing, speaks at Monarch Apartments in New Haven on November 12, 2026 to announce an organized push to accelerate housing placements leading into the holidays for those already approved for certain assistance programs.

However, the state needs help identifying apartments that are available for residents to move into, Mosquera-Bruno said.

Using $6 million in flexible funding allocated to DOH, the state will pay the upfront costs to get voucher recipients housed, Mosquera-Bruno said.

“When we have a resident that don't have enough income, they can't pay, they can't afford the rent, we're gonna provide the rental assistance to be permanent, also, the security deposit, and the first month's rent,” Mosquera-Bruno said.

The state hopes to continue use of the online portal established for the campaign as a means to streamline and modernize the rental assistance system.

Landlords with available rental spaces are asked to fill out a landlord interest form to be paired with a suitable resident.

“Many families have access to rental assistance, but the challenge is finding available apartments and landlords willing to participate,” Connecticut Realtors President Alexa Kabalo said. “This is where the real estate community can really, really make a difference. We encourage all of our landlords and any available properties to join the initiative. Even one available apartment can change the trajectory of someone's life.”