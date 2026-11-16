No evidence marshals impeded ICE arrest in Meriden court, report finds

An investigation by the Connecticut Judicial Branch found no evidence judicial marshals interfered with ICE agents during an operation inside the Meriden courthouse, contradicting allegations made by federal authorities.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security previously accused court officers of impeding and threatening ICE agents during the Sept. 23 incident, during which masked federal agents entered the building and arrested one person.

After reviewing surveillance video and interviewing marshals who were present, an investigator from the Judicial Branch found no evidence to support the allegations.

In a report released this month, the investigator determined claims that marshals blocked the elevator and exits and told the man to hide upstairs were "unfounded."

In a public statement released to the media after the incident, DHS also accused an unnamed marshal of threatening an ICE agent and saying, "I'll catch you outside and rip your face off." The investigator determined evidence was lacking to support the allegation.

Marshals told the investigator none of them said or heard the remark, though one acknowledged he "exchanged words" with an ICE agent and couldn't recall what was said.

Asked for comment on the findings, DHS responded by providing a copy of the same statement it released previously.

Immigrant advocates and others sharply criticized the ICE operation, which they said may have violated Connecticut law and procedures put in place by court authorities.

Connecticut has expanded and enacted new protections for immigrants in recent years. A state law that went into effect in May prohibits most civil immigration arrests on courthouse grounds without a signed judicial warrant. It also bars law enforcement officers from wearing face coverings in court without a medical need.

Records obtained previously by the American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut show ICE officers had an administrative warrant issued by DHS, and not the kind of signed judicial warrant required under Connecticut's new law.

According to DHS, immigration officers were seeking an Ecuadorian man who illegally entered the United States near Hidalgo, Texas, in 2022 and was ordered removed from the country the following year. His criminal history includes two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and two other motor vehicle offenses, the agency said.

On the day of the arrest, an ICE "spotter" entered the courthouse shortly after noon and spoke with a judicial marshal, according to the report.

In an interview, the marshal told the investigator he asked the ICE spotter to wait until the man the agents were seeking left the building to arrest him.

Surveillance video shows the spotter left the building, then returned and spoke with several marshals, according to the report. Asked about the conversation, one marshal said the spotter showed him a text message on his phone "that read something to the effect of, 'We don't give a [expletive], we are going to do what we want,' and 'they can't tell us what to do,'" according to the report.

Video shows a larger group of ICE agents then entered without stopping, showing identification or signing a sheet for law enforcement officers.

According to the report, they first removed the wrong person — an unidentified man who had been seated next to their intended target earlier in the day — then came back, walked unimpeded to the elevator, rode it to the second floor and apprehended the other man in a bathroom.

The last ICE agent to leave the building used pepper spray on at least one woman and a building maintenance worker, one marshal told the investigator.

"He added that the woman was older and not provoking the agent," the report reads.

The Judicial Branch previously denied a request from Connecticut Public to release video of the incident, citing an exemption to the state public records law for material that poses a safety risk. Releasing the video footage "would provide a roadmap to individuals who may be inclined to counteract or circumvent Judicial Branch security measures," a court official wrote.

Protesters, local officials and others denounced the incident last month. Some called on the state to enforce a recently passed law that allows for prosecution of federal law enforcement officers for violating civil rights.

Meriden City Councilor Yvette Cortez said during a demonstration in October that it's important for residents to show solidarity, including by continuing to accompany immigrants to court appearances.

"We can be there for our neighbors and support them and stand beside them through this horrible time," Cortez said.

Dan Barrett, ACLU's legal director in the state, said the incident exposed potential weaknesses in Connecticut's protections for immigrants.

"We have an interest in justice being administered here," Barrett said, "and so we ought to really think critically about whether our laws adequately protect against what we saw in Meriden."