No. 4 UConn, coach Geno Auriemma left pondering rare position of being on short end of a blowout

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — It is common for UConn to see games decided by 18 or more points. It’s rare when the Huskies have been on the losing end of those contests.

Seventh-ranked Louisville handed the No. 4 Huskies a rare 69-51 rout on Sunday night.

UConn shot a season-low 34% (21 of 61) while scoring its fewest points since falling 62-48 to South Carolina in the Final Four last spring. Reaching 40 points seemed impossible for a while until the Huskies regrouped to hit half their shots (8-of-16) in the fourth quarter and salvage a bright spot from one of the program’s worst performances in recent memory.

Hall of Fame UConn coach Geno Auriemma acknowledged that a really bad night is always possible. That doesn’t make it any easier to grasp when it happens, especially to one with 12 national championships and a habit of running away from even the toughest opponents.

It was so bad that Auriemma didn’t call one timeout in the game.

“Nothing ever happens that you didn’t know could happen because you see it every day in practice,” Auriemma said in a news conference delayed nearly 90 minutes as the team dealt with the travel issue following Friday’s nationwide FAA grounding.

“You see when we’re at our best and what we would like and what our worst, what we look like. And you always know that’s a possibility that could happen,” he said. “As it was unfolding, you almost have a helpless feeling as you’re watching it. Anytime there is a timeout, anytime you do have a chance to talk to your team, you can tell in the face of that, it’s not having any effect.”

The Huskies never led and seemed discombobulated at times against the Cardinals and a transfer-laden roster that was considered one of the nation’s best. It was their first loss at Louisville since 2019 and their least number of points scored ever against the Cardinals.

They were dominated 51-30 on the boards, outscored 32-20 in the paint and committed 17 turnovers leading to 17 Louisville points. UConn trailed by as many as 26 points early in the fourth quarter before finally stringing three baskets together.

Sunday’s game was part of a gauntlet of ranked opponents for UConn (3-2), which fell 77-66 at then-No. 5 Michigan and had its 39-game regular season winning streak snapped. The Huskies followed with double-digit wins over No. 10 Iowa and at No. 17 Ohio State but had nothing for Louisville (6-0). More ranked challenges lie ahead with top-ranked South Carolina, No. 4 Duke and No. 20 Maryland in the coming weeks.

And Auriemma hopes his team can move on quickly from a game they’re rather forget.

“You have to have a sense of urgency,” he said. “I would like to think that as a group and as individuals they’re going to take some inventory personally to figure it out, all of us, the coaching staff.

“We’re a work in progress.”