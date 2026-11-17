New federal work requirements for the Medicaid HUSKY D program are slated to go into effect in January, but Connecticut residents who fail to comply won’t lose coverage before July, according to a Monday announcement by Gov. Ned Lamont and the state Department of Social Services commissioner Andrea Barton Reeves.

Beginning Jan. 1, HUSKY D enrollees must meet work requirements, also being referred to as “community engagement requirements.”

To keep coverage, HUSKY D enrollees will have to prove they work at least 80 hours or earn a minimum of $580 per month. The requirement can also be fulfilled by demonstrating at least 80 hours of monthly participation in school, community service or a qualified training program. Several exemptions exist.

On Friday, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced it would provide states the option of implementing a “hold harmless” period through and including June 30, 2027. During these six months, HUSKY D members who are otherwise eligible won’t lose coverage just because of failure to meet the work requirements.

The decision is meant to give states more time to implement the changes. Lamont and Barton Reeves announced on Monday that Connecticut will elect to implement the “hold harmless” period.

“This additional time will help our residents meet the changing federal requirements and ensure our systems are working the way they should,” Lamont said in a statement. Barton Reeves called the “hold harmless” period “a true benefit to our members.”

The work requirements were originally passed in 2025 as part of House Resolution 1, commonly referred to by President Donald Trump as the “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

Sen. Matt Lesser, D-Middletown, co-chair of the state legislature’s Human Services Committee, said the federal government’s decision to extend a hold harmless period could be the result of the Democrats’ sweep in the midterm elections.

“Elections have consequences,” Lesser said. “My hope is that this is the sign that the writing is on the wall for the president’s disastrous domestic policy agenda.”

The hold harmless period is only a six months reprieve from coverage losses, and as of now, the Medicaid work requirements are still going into effect. But several Democrats who won their races in the midterm elections campaigned on permanently reversing some of Trump’s healthcare policies, including the Medicaid changes.

Even with Democratic majorities in both chambers, Trump still has the power to veto any proposal to reverse the Medicaid changes. Overriding his veto would require getting Republicans on board. Or Democrats could opt to negotiate a deal with Trump, if he’s open to it.

Last week, before the announcement of the hold harmless period, State Comptroller Sean Scanlon said state officials hoped Democrats would be able to repeal the Medicaid changes, but their success likely depends on Trump’s willingness to negotiate.

“We’re really hoping that that is something that they get done in the first couple weeks of a new Congress,” Scanlon said. “Of course, the president is still the president. What his appetite is to do deals with the Democrats and resolve some of these things is really unclear and I don’t think anybody knows at this point.”

This story was first published by The Connecticut Mirror November 16, 2026.