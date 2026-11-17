Connecticut officials on Tuesday unveiled a Mobile ID program that allows residents to verify their identity with an app on their phone in a few limited settings.

“It’s an important step in modernizing government, and it gives residents another secure way to show their ID,” said Bryan Cafferelli, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection.

The Mobile ID will be accepted by airport security at participating checkpoints, including Bradley International Airport and Tweed New Haven Airport.

Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Tony Guerrera said it’s easier to go through airport security without having to remove a physical ID from a wallet or pocketbook.

“Let’s be honest, we’ve all gone through airports, right?” Guerrera said. “Next thing you know, you’ve got to pull out your license. What do you do? You put your travel bag down, right? You’re pulling out your license, you’ve got to grab it.”

“Now, all you do,” Guerrera said, miming showing someone his phone. “Boom, and you walk right through.”

In a press release, officials said Mobile ID “is designed to complement, not replace a physical driver’s license or identification card. Individuals should continue to carry their physical credentials.”

“Law enforcement will not accept Mobile ID as a substitute for a physical driver’s license, and it cannot be used for voting,” the release continued.

Guerrera said law enforcement may ultimately end up accepting Mobile ID in the future, though he believed that would likely require an act of the legislature.

Connecticut businesses can choose whether or not they accept Mobile ID for age verification purposes for the purchase of items like alcohol and cannabis. Businesses must use a specialized mobile device app to verify Mobile IDs.

Cafferelli said he expects many businesses will adopt the technology over time.

“This will happen organically,” he said. “The more people who download it and present it at businesses, if they don't have the app, they're going to get on board and say, ‘Let me get that app because it's the trend and it's how people want to show their ID.’”

The Connecticut DMV said the Mobile ID program, which they call “a comprehensive secure technology infrastructure designed to support long-term operational needs,” cost the state $2.1 million to develop and implement.