Michele Conderino, the CEO of Open Doors, a homeless shelter in Norwalk, wrote a thank you note Monday to her elected officials as other nonprofit advocates mingle at the HMTX Industries World Headquarters in the city.

It read in part:

“As the CEO of Open Doors in Norwalk, I would like to offer any assistance I can provide to create a healthy and safe future for all,” Conderino said.

But Conderino and other advocates say they’re hoping for state assistance of their own, weeks after the midterms further solidified the Democrats’ supermajority in the state legislature. Many candidates ran and won on campaigns centering affordability.

Advocates from nonprofits like the Fairfield County Community Foundatio, say they are relatively optimistic about their chances of getting more state funding to alleviate cost of living issues.

Democratic State Rep. Farley Santos, who represents Danbury, said he and other legislators are figuring out their next steps. Santos said he doesn’t think Connecticut needs to get rid of its spending and volatility caps, but said he expects those items to be part of any discussions on what to fund next year.

“We've elected a lot of new members who, yeah, I don't know every single one of their points of view on this, but I'm going to venture to guess that we're at least going to have this discussion and that I would, I would think that more is going to come out of it,” Santos said.

Mendi Blue Paca, CEO of the Fairfield County Community Foundation, has advocated for the state’s role in addressing issues including taking up a refundable child care tax credit, expanding the Just Cause Eviction Law , and scholarship displacement , which Paca said is when college students get outside scholarships, only to see their financial aid decrease as a result.

Paca is now optimistic because many state legislators ran and won on affordability messaging, and they are committed to advocating for those policies according to Paca.

Eddy Martinez / Connecticut Public From left to right: Fairfield County Community Foundation Corporate & Foundation Relations Director Rebecca Mandell, CEO Mendi Blue Paca and Sr. Vice President, Strategy & External Relations Elaine Mintz talk during a lunch break at a meet and greet with state elected officials at the HMTX Headquarters in Norwalk on November 16, 2026.

“I think a number of the legislators who we believe, believe in some of these issues and would like to see movement on them are now in positions of power, and so it would be wonderful to see them act on it,” Paca said.

The Fairfield County Community Foundation raises around $25 million in grants annually for nonprofits throughout Connecticut.

But Paca said the nonprofit simply doesn’t have enough funding to address those challenges, so the state is a crucial partner.

Conderino said Open Doors serves around 3,000 people annually and she’s seen those numbers trend upward over the last few years.

But while Paca and Conderino say they’re hopeful more money could come their way, state legislators have recently faced challenges with obtaining more funding to offset federal cutbacks, according to previous reporting from Connecticut Public .

Jonathan Wharton is a political science professor at Southern Connecticut State University. Wharton said it’s too early to say what exactly state officials will do for their legislative agenda.

Democrats expanded their supermajority, but they s could still face infighting especially on funding, according to Wharton.

“A dominance of a party doesn't yield to agreement on every single proposal or idea,” Wharton said. “Especially with new lawmakers coming to the General Assembly. Because a lot of this is going to be competing interests, concerns, policy dynamics. And that's got to be hashed out through the legislative process, especially before it gets to committee.”

Despite those challenges, Conderino said she felt there was momentum behind calls for greater state involvement in affordability initiatives.

“Our voice holds power, that's the wonderful thing about an election,” Conderino said. “It really demonstrates that, and there's such momentum from that moving forward to continue to push for what we want, what we need to be successful, and how we all view America.”

