Connecticut’s congressional delegation on Wednesday rallied behind Hakeem Jeffries’ bid to serve as speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives when Democrats assume control next year with one of the largest majorities in decades.

House Democrats’ internal leadership election is the first step in the process for the New York Democrat, but it puts him on track to become the first Black speaker when the entire House votes on Jan. 3 in the incoming session of Congress.

Jeffries has sought to shore up support across an ideologically diverse caucus that includes moderates representing the reddest parts of the country to progressives in liberal enclaves. With a 251-11 vote on Wednesday, Democrats hope any tension over his nomination is resolved.

The leadership elections happened behind closed doors, and the Democratic caucus — which included newly elected members of Congress — voted in secret. Aside from nominations for speaker, the party is also voting on nominations for other leadership roles, like caucus chair.

While Democrats saw massive wins in the midterm elections earlier this month, some voters argue that it’s an indication that they want to see new leadership in both the House and Senate. Local grassroots groups in Connecticut and elsewhere wanted lawmakers to support alternatives to Jeffries and Chuck Schumer, who is running to become Senate majority leader next year, a post he once held.

No formal challenger materialized against Jeffries for Speaker of the House. The Senate, meanwhile, has a contested race for majority leader that also features U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland. Schumer claimed Wednesday he has the votes to overcome that challenge in leadership elections that are slated for early December. (U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said he supports Schumer for the role.)

In the lead-up to these leadership elections, groups like Connecticut 50501 encouraged people to make daily calls to the offices of their elected officials to support candidacies other than Jeffries and Schumer.

Even with opposition percolating, U.S. Rep. Jim Himes, D-4th District, had predicted for weeks that Jeffries would have no issue getting the speaker nomination. Jeffries has been serving as House minority leader since 2023 and is a close ally of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California.

“I’ve had any number of conversations with people. I get the concern,” Himes said last week on Connecticut Public’s “The Wheelhouse.” “Hakeem is an unknown quantity. He’s stepping into Nancy Pelosi’s shoes, and she was the ultimate in known quantities.”

“My own view is that Hakeem deserves a chance,” he continued. “I also don’t want to necessarily run over or see run over the absolutely historic moment of an African American man serving as speaker of the House for the first time in 250 years.”

Himes is expected to take the helm of the House Intelligence Committee next year. As speaker, Jeffries would appoint Democrats to the committee.

U.S. Rep.-elect Luke Bronin confirmed during new member orientation that he’d support Jeffries for speaker. Bronin defeated U.S. Rep. John Larson in the Democratic primary for Connecticut’s 1st Congressional District.

Jeffries supported Larson’s reelection bid and came to Hartford to campaign with the longtime congressman before Connecticut’s summer primary. At the time, Bronin said leadership should spend “less time protecting people who’ve been in Congress for decades and more time working to lift up a new generation of Democrats to help us build a stronger, more energetic, more effective Democratic Party.”

In an interview a day before the speaker vote, Bronin said Jeffries has never gotten the chance to wield the gavel and lead from the majority party.

“He’s kept a Democratic caucus together in very difficult times, and he has stayed laser-focused on the twin missions of affordability for working families and accountability for a president who’s out of control,” Bronin said Tuesday. “And after two terms in the minority, without the votes to make make change, I think he’s earned the chance to lead a majority to make the change we need.”

That’s something U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney, D-2nd District, echoed as someone who’s been in the minority party for the past four years.

Courtney, who was first elected in 2006, said he’s served in the minority party in previous sessions and has seen more progress and even some victories this time around. He pointed to the number of discharge petitions, a procedural tool that allows the minority to force votes on the House floor if they collect a majority of signatures. The eastern Connecticut congressman also credited Jeffries with navigating government funding fights on top of not funding federal immigration agencies like ICE through regular appropriations.

“I think he really helped fashion the winning message, and I think the fact that there was no declared opponent kind of speaks volumes about the fact that people who know him up close really think he’s going to do good job,” Courtney said in an interview on his way into the House chamber to vote. “There definitely were some successful moments for a minority.”

For the remaining weeks of the session and in the new Congress, Jeffries will continue to work closely with U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-3rd District, who is poised to take the gavel of the influential House Appropriations Committee.

Jeffries has pointed to DeLauro as one of the main negotiators working on government funding, which runs out after Dec. 11, and funding for the war in Iran. But by next year, DeLauro will be at the helm of the committee and will have a different negotiating posture.

Opposition efforts

A number of progressive and grassroots organizations in Connecticut have been rallying for alternatives to both Jeffries and Schumer.

Local groups such as Connecticut 50501 and Black Lives Matter 860 held a rally over the weekend in Hartford in the hopes of pressuring Connecticut’s lawmakers to vote differently. They want Blumenthal and U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, who is currently recovering from a stroke at a rehabilitation center, to support Van Hollen over Schumer. And they wanted House members to support U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., who was floated as a potential challenger but didn’t mount a formal bid.

“Both Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries have proven time and time again through their votes that they stand for the establishment, for the billionaire class, for corporations, and not for us,” Alison Greenlaw, CT 50501’s Hartford County lead organizer, said in a statement. “Both accept significant contributions from AIPAC, which lobbies on behalf of foreign Israeli interests, not those of the American people. Neither supports Medicare for all. Neither supports abolishing ICE. Neither will vote to end the war in Iran. These are the clearly articulated priorities of the American people. If they do not support our priorities, they cannot set the agenda for the next two years.”

Greenlaw said groups like hers haven’t heard from Connecticut’s federal lawmakers in response to their push. She said they’ll be drafting a letter to political leaders and “exploring additional methods of applying pressure, based on their responsiveness, including future protests.”

Courtney said some of the calls to his office were “couched with caveats” acknowledging no one’s challenging Jeffries or from people saying they ultimately trust Courtney’s judgment during the final speaker vote in January. But the congressman said others were “definitely very fired up.”

U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-5th District, said she also heard a lot of feedback from constituents and people around Connecticut.

“No one else is running. But also he’s done a good job, and he’s never led in the majority,” Hayes said in an interview outside of the Capitol on Tuesday afternoon. “I’ve got a lot of pushback, and I’ve tried to ask people, ‘Well, who would you suggest?’ And people either have no suggestions, or the names that they’re floating are people who are not even interested.”

“We have to be ready to lead on Jan. 3, so I don’t want us to be in a situation like the Republicans were with McCarthy,” Hayes said, referring to Republican Kevin McCarthy who struggled in multiple speaker votes in 2023 and was removed later that year.

Democrats are trying to look beyond leadership elections and give a sense of the agenda they’ll pursue next year with both majorities, though they’ll still need to contend with President Donald Trump’s veto authority over the next two years.

Jeffries has already outlined the early days of House Democrats’ majority. In a press conference a day before the internal elections, the congressman appeared to align with progressive U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ healthcare agenda with support for lowering the age for Medicare eligibility, including vision, hearing and dental care, and more. He said that’ll help “on our march toward universal health coverage.”

The New York Democrat said he also wants to end the war in Iran as well as Trump’s tariffs, restore the enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies that expired at the end of 2025, reverse Medicaid cuts enacted through the GOP’s major tax bill and implement campaign finance reform.

When the 120th Congress convenes on Jan. 3, the full House will vote on speaker. Jeffries will need a simple majority.

This story was originally published by the Connecticut Mirror.

The Connecticut Mirror/Connecticut Public Radio federal policy reporter position is made possible, in part, by funding from the Robert and Margaret Patricelli Family Foundation.