For some low income families, getting a housing voucher to help with rent payments is just one of the first steps in a lengthy process that often involves discrimination.

Housing vouchers are rental assistance subsidies that help low income residents pay rent for private market apartments. They can come from the federal program, Section 8, formally known as the Housing Choice Voucher Program, or in the state Rental Assistance Program.

Vouchers are meant to provide more than a place to live, according to Tess Dudek, an attorney with the Connecticut Fair Housing Center.

“This is one of our most important housing affordability programs, and it's intended to reduce housing segregation and promote housing choices and opportunity for people throughout our state,” Dudek said.

Dudek was one of several speakers who addressed the issue of income discrimination during a Connecticut Affordable Housing Conference session. The conference is hosted annually by the housing advocacy nonprofit Partnership for Strong Communities.

Connecticut was one of the first states to adopt income as a protected class, meaning it’s illegal to discriminate against someone based on how much money they earn.

Income discrimination against voucher recipients can come in the form of saying a unit wouldn’t be up to the standards required for Section 8 inspectors, or requiring a tenant to make three times the cost of rent without taking the voucher amount into account, Dudek said.

Credit score requirements that are too stringent or using someone’s eviction history may also count as discrimination when used as a reason not to bring on a tenant, despite having guaranteed rent payments in the form of a voucher, Dudek said.

“These are real conversations that people have, and it's often happening on Zillow or on Apartments.com or however people are applying or seeking units,” Dudek said. “They're getting turned away just even at the initial inquiry phase.”

It then becomes a racial issue, since Black and Hispanic renters are more likely to have non-tenancy related debt and credit concerns, Dudek said.

In Connecticut, tenants can file a complaint with the Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities if they believe they’ve been a victim of income discrimination. But, a complaint must be filed within 300 days of the incident and data regarding the prevalence of income discrimination is difficult to quantify, according to Dudek.

“I'm not sure if there's a means of sort of tracking the broader landscape for source of income discrimination,” Dudek said.

Additionally, filing a complaint with the state is another barrier to housing and a cumbersome step for someone already trying to secure a home, according to Carter Shannon with DataHaven.

“Someone who's trying to find housing and up against this deadline, maybe coming up against discrimination, not knowing if that's the case, and then also having to take that extra step of filing a complaint while you're trying to secure housing,” Shannon said.

In the lowest-earning fifth of the population, the homeownership rate is 30% to 45%, much lower than higher-earning groups, Shannon said.

At the same time, rental vacancies are low. In 2024, Fairfield County had a 4% vacancy rate, lower than other big cities, including Hartford and New Haven areas.

“Rent has increased across the United States and across Connecticut, but we're seeing, especially in Fairfield County, this really stark rental increase over the past five or so years since the start of the pandemic,” Shannon said. “Similarly, we are seeing an increase in evictions.”