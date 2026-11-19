The Wadsworth is screening a film Friday evening of a young Dominican American woman escaping her childhood home while holding the trauma of that place. Filmmaker Pedro Bermúdez brought authenticity by filming in his childhood community of Hartford.

“We were very fortunate as a production to film on Hillside and on Park Street,” Bermúdez said, “places that I'd grown up, streets I'd walked hundreds of times as a kid.”

The short film “Mary When You Follow Her” tells the story of 18-year-old Mary, or Maria, who is saving money to leave home while navigating grief, the fallout of sexual violence, and the disappearances of young women like her in her community.

Bermúdez said he wanted to capture how diverse communities can share similar experiences on streets like the ones he grew up on.

“It was sort of a question that I had that was clarified through the production of this short film,” he said. “What are the histories of those places and spaces that you call home, that are complex and complicated, and that are buried deep underneath the ground?”

Provided by Pedro Bermúdez Pedro Bermúdez filmed “Mary When You Follow Her” in Hartford and surrounding areas. Bermúdez said the production team filmed on streets he grew up on, such as Park Street, to elevate the theme of complex hidden stories in cities like Hartford. “I’m fascinated through the medium of cinema, with telling those stories in ways that feel like they are underlying,” Bermúdez said.

The film is based on a short story by Carmen Maria Machado. Bermúdez said he discovered the story while reading the anthology “Tiny Crimes: Very Short Tales of Mystery and Murder” by Lincoln Michel and Nadxieli Nieto.

“It's a short story, a couple pages long, but all written in one sentence,” he said, “where these moments in this woman's life are separated by a comma, and what that created was this feeling that, like the protagonist, by the end of it, you're breathless.”

To create that same effect, Bermúdez said he focused on a repetition of patterns in the film, so the storytelling feels more circular rather than linear. This effect also helps audiences see themselves reflected in the story, he said.

“It's important to tell authentic stories that structurally feel like they're closer to real life experience,” Bermúdez said.

Hope for Afro-Latino stories and Latino filmmaking

The film leans into the protagonist’s Latino heritage in many ways, Bermúdez said, like making the narration in Spanish.

“So that you feel like she's having this conversation with her mom,” he said. “For us, that made it much more immediate and intimate.”

Actress Nathaly Navarro plays Maria in the film. Navarro is of Dominican descent, born and raised in Puerto Rico. She said portraying Maria offered an opportunity to delve deeper into storytelling through the lens of an Afro-Latina woman.

Provided by Pedro Bermúdez Maria, played by actress Nathaly Navarro, in her car in this still of the short film “Mary When You Follow Her.” The film takes place in the autumn of Maria’s 18th birthday, a phrase that filmmaker Pedro Bermúdez said that is repeated in the story which is based on the short story by Carmen Maria Machado.

As an Afro-Latina herself, Navarro said she thinks people who are not Hispanic may not understand the complexities of that identity, including the societal pressures that come with it.

“Growing up, hearing things like ‘Oh, salte del sol,’ like ‘don't stay out in the sun so you don't get too dark,’ or ‘relax your hair,’” she said, “those are things that affect you when you're growing up.”

Working on the film made Navarro feel hopeful for the future of Afro-Latinos stories and Latino filmmaking.

“It showed me that there are people out there who are writing and are looking for resources to do projects with women who are Black and Latina,” she said.

Bringing Latino storytelling beyond the screen

The screening of the short film at the Wadsworth on Friday will feature an onstage conversation with Bermúdez, Navarro, and others on the production team.

Beyond Afro-Latinidad, Navarro said she hopes the film gets people talking about young adulthood and how to engage with those at that age.

“I remember when I was a teenager, it was really hard to talk about certain things,” she said. “So I think [the film] opens conversation about being softer and more gentle with teenagers who can sometimes be categorized as rebels or difficult.”

Provided by Pedro Bermúdez In the short film “Mary When You Follow Her”, Maria and her peers attend a party amid recent disappearances of Dominican girls in their community. This is one of many difficult themes explored in the film, including grief. Actress Nathaly Navarro, who plays Maria, said, the project “was very emotional, and I think it took a lot out of me. So, I’d say bring a tissue.”

Bermúdez said he welcomes educators to use the film as a way to talk about Carmen Maria Machado’s work in the classroom.

Bermúdez and his team have created lesson plans and conversational guides for educators that they can use along with a private screening link. Those are available by contacting his film production company, Revisionist Films .

To keep Latino storytelling alive through film, Bermúdez said Latino creators cannot wait for permission to bring a story to screen.

“We aren't going to sit around and wait for a call from Hollywood to make it happen,” he said. “There's an urgency behind the storytelling. That's what we did, and that's what we'll continue to do.”

Learn more

“Mary When You Follow Her” premieres at The Wadsworth on Friday, November 20. The reception is at 6 p.m. The screening is at 7 p.m. with a post-screening discussion at 7:30 p.m. The film is free with museum admission.

The Wadsworth will screen the short film throughout the weekend at the following times:

Saturday, November 21: 12 p.m. / 2 p.m. / 4 p.m.

Sunday, November 22: 12 p.m. / 2 p.m. / 4 p.m.

For educational materials, including lesson plans and conversational guides, contact Bermúdez with Revisionist Films at Pedro@RevisionistFilms.com .

Pedro Bermúdez is a member of The Wadsworth’s Board of Trustees.