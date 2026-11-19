Scott Wilderman, CEO of Career Resources Inc., which helps provide jobs training and placement for Connecticut residents, said he’s grateful for a lot of things, including the people he’s about to share a Thanksgiving meal with, a week before the holiday.

“I'm thankful for our clients,” Wilderman said. “I'm thankful and have a lot of gratitude for them. We're here for them.”

Wilderman spoke at the Career Resources’ Bridgeport location, during its annual Gratitude Gathering luncheon, open to anyone in the community, now in its 22nd year. Wilderman and others at Career Services say federal funding cutbacks have impacted their mission and hurt their clients.

But they expressed optimism they can continue to help residents who are looking for work, get back on their feet, as others prepared to serve meals and also expressed what makes them grateful this year.

Tiffany Branch, the director of the reentry welcome center at Career Resources, which helps people recently released from prison, said some of the challenges formerly incarcerated people face range from the lack of access to food assistance, to poor coordination between other nonprofits.

But Branch says that faded away once she held hands with others during a group prayer.

“I'm just happy that my organization, who has been doing this for 22 years, is able to continue to do this, although there's so much cuts and loss of funding, just make sure people eat to see another day,” Branch said.

Wilderman said Career Resources serves around 30,000 people across Bridgeport, Stratford and into the Naugatuck Valley.

At first people who planned to attend the luncheon came and went because of a delay with the food delivery. But as soon as the food came, people began to line up as Wilderman, and other volunteers served them turkey, mashed potatoes and other Thanksgiving meal staples.

Wilderman says more people in the community need help, partly due to cuts to benefits programs.

“To be very candid with you, with a lot of the changes that are happening at the federal level to the SNAP programs and other federal mandated programs, we are starting to see the trend up,” Wilderman said.

The residents of Bridgeport, Hartford, Waterbury and other communities, who are enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), have declined compared to a year ago, according to Data Haven . Overall, Connecticut has seen a more than 15% drop in SNAP enrollment .

Rob Hebert, the chief strategic officer at Career Resources, Inc., says the organization is currently waiting for the federal government to decide on two grant applications worth $2 million over a three-year period.

But in the meantime, other volunteers from outside organizations kept watch for people who may need more than a hot meal.

Stacey Miranti, an outreach case manager at Recovery Network of Programs, which serves people facing substance abuse, prepared to slice apple pie and serve it for dessert. Miranti said she likes to pay close attention to people's eyes as she serves them, noting their eyes can betray their real emotions deep down. She said she was once in their shoes, and battled addiction.

Miranti carries a dose of narcan, which hangs from her lanyard. She hasn’t had to use it yet during the time she’s served food at the luncheon.

But she said she stays ready.

“That's what I look for: broken souls, just to let them know that God loves them,” Miranti said.

