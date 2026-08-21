© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SNAP enrollments plunge in CT following federal changes, report finds

Connecticut Public Radio | By Sujata Srinivasan
Published August 21, 2026 at 7:55 AM EDT
FILE: State Sen. Dr. Jeff Gordon (right) speaks with Sen. Norm Needleman during a special session June 26, 2024. Gordon, a Republican from Woodstock, said he opposes eliminating SNAP benefits for U.S. citizens and people who are in the country legally. Immigrants without documentation are not eligible for SNAP.
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: State Sen. Dr. Jeff Gordon (right) speaks with Sen. Norm Needleman during a special session June 26, 2024. Gordon, a Republican from Woodstock, said he opposes eliminating SNAP benefits for U.S. citizens and people who are in the country legally. Immigrants without documentation are not eligible for SNAP.

Enrollments in the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program fell by more than 17% in Connecticut following passage last year of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the signature legislation backed by the Trump administration, according to a new report from the nonprofit Connecticut Voices for Children.

“We are seeing impacts at nearly every town in the state — urban, rural, suburban,” said Ruchi Sheth, a research and policy associate at Connecticut Voices. “All age groups, children, seniors and adults. It's nearly 63,000 people.”

Over the past year, SNAP delivered between $60 million and $70 million in federal benefits to Connecticut each month, spent quickly at local retailers. Based on the cumulative enrollment decline, the state stands to lose approximately $155 million in annual SNAP benefits, data shows.

The largest projected town-level losses fall in Hartford ($16.8 million), Waterbury ($14.1 million), New Haven ($13.5 million) and Bridgeport ($13 million) — communities that are among the state’s poorest.

Sheth emphasized that the decline is not a one-time effect, but is persistent and exceeds an initial projection by the Department of Social Services. As of July 2026, SNAP enrollment had set a new decade low for 13 consecutive months.

The disenrollments significantly increased after Connecticut began verifying expanded work requirements in December 2025. While work requirements for SNAP are not new, federal legislation expanded them to include people up to age 64, up from 54 previously, and narrowed some exemptions, including for parents with children. Those with children under 14 are exempt, down from 18 previously.

The state stepped in to provide one-time individual grocery benefits of $300 to many of those who were affected. The move is part of a broader $33 million investment in state-funded food assistance.

In a statement, Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont said the federal cutbacks "represent a cruel decision to pull food away from people who need it most."

“Connecticut is providing this food assistance as a bridge to prevent people from going hungry as we help them navigate these federal changes,” he said.

Lamont urged Congress to reverse the cuts — and he's not alone in doing so.

Dr. Jeff Gordon, a Republican state senator from Woodstock, said he opposes eliminating SNAP benefits for U.S. citizens and people who are in the country legally. Immigrants without documentation are not eligible for SNAP.

Gordon, who serves on the state’s public health and appropriations committees, said he was deeply concerned by the budget implications for states. He said he was hopeful that “there would be some bipartisan common sense in Washington.”

“There's no way Connecticut can fill that gap,” he said. “We might, short-term, [but] no way long-term unless we start cutting back on other things. I don't want to see cutbacks in public education, infrastructure, law enforcement.”

The federal share of administrative costs will fall from 50% to 25%, raising Connecticut’s share from about $79 million to roughly $120 million — about $40 million more per year, Connecticut Voices estimates.

Beginning late next year, states with payment error rates above federal thresholds must also finance part of benefit costs. The report notes that error rates measure the state's accuracy with eligibility and benefit determinations, including both overpayments and underpayments, and aren't equivalent to fraud.

Combined, these provisions are projected to add roughly $131 million in new annual cost to the state budget, according to the report.
Tags
News Latest News
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is Connecticut Public Radio’s senior health reporter. Prior to that, she was a senior producer for Where We Live, a newsroom editor, and from 2010-2014, a business reporter for the station.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.