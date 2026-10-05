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Bridgeport Board of Ed asks residents to weigh in on superintendent search

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published October 5, 2026 at 5:28 PM EDT
FILE: Bridgeport Interim Superintendent Royce Avery speaks at a press conference in Hartford over education funding. Avery, who has led the district for nearly two years, is interested in becoming the district's permanent superintendent according to Board of Education member Willie Medina.
Tyler Russell
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Connecticut Public
FILE: Bridgeport Interim Superintendent Royce Avery speaks at a press conference in Hartford over education funding. Avery, who has led the district for nearly two years, is interested in becoming the district's permanent superintendent according to Board of Education member Willie Medina.

Bridgeport’s Board of Education (BOE) wants parents, students and staff at Bridgeport Public Schools, to share their input in a confidential online survey as the city searches for its first permanent superintendent in nearly two years.

The effort comes as the BOE struggled with low survey and community participation at previous in person meetings over the last few weeks, according to board member Willie Medina.

“Because of the low turnout, there was a recommendation made to just add another week to try to reach out to some of the community and community partners,” Medina said.

Residents can access the confidential ThoughtExchange survey on the Bridgeport Public Schools website through Oct. 9.

Jennifer Perez, Bridgeport’s Board of Education chair, said getting community input will be crucial.

“One of the best ways to do that is by listening to the people who are invested in the success of our schools every day,” Perez said. “Students, families, educators, staff, and community members all bring valuable perspectives, and it is important that those voices help inform the leadership profile that will guide this process.”

The search is being conducted by Zeal Education Group, which also helped officials in the city of Stamford find its new superintendent, Dr. Adrian B. Talley.

But the search for a superintendent in Bridgeport does not come without criticism, and some have described the effort as weighed in favor of interim superintendent Dr. Royce Avery to ultimately get the job.

Avery has led the district since his predecessor, Camela Levy-David, left the position in 2024.

Medina pushed back against those claims, and said the BOE is ensuring it looks at all candidates before it offers anyone the position.

“We're continuing with the process, to respect the process, but also to give everybody an opportunity to come and, and make an impact in the Bridgeport education system as a superintendent,” Medina said.

According to Bridgeport BOE meeting minutes , some have called for Avery to be installed as the superintendent instead.

The board voted to raise Avery’s salary from $250,000 to $275,000 in August.

Bridgeport Public Schools did not respond to Connecticut Public’s request for comment. The superintendent’s office isn’t the only role the district wants to fill. It's also seeking to hire teachers across a range of disciplines.
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Eddy Martinez
Eddy Martinez is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for Connecticut Public, focusing on Fairfield County.
See stories by Eddy Martinez

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