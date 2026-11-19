Quinnipiac University in Hamden was asking people to stay inside Thursday evening amid reports of a possible gunman on campus.

There was a heavy police presence on campus, the university said on its social media accounts shortly after 9 p.m.

As of 10 p.m. the university was asking people to remain sheltered in place.

"Lockdown remains in place," the university said on social media. "Police are searching all buildings at this time. No additional information about possible gunman at this time."

Around 10:30 p.m., the lockdown was lifted for the York Hill and North Haven campuses.

But a lockdown remained in effect for the Mount Carmel Campus, which is home to several residence halls.

Quinnipiac is located about 10 miles north of downtown New Haven.

This is a developing story.

