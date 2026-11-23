When the longtime head of Suffield Academy resigned after 22 years leading the prestigious Connecticut boarding school, there were unanswered questions about an IRS investigation and the school's relationships with an overseas admissions consulting firm.

Charlie Cahn was placed on leave in October after the school learned of the investigation. Federal agents came to campus and seized electronic devices belonging to Cahn, including his personal cellphone, according to Boston Globe reporter Mike Damiano, who has been covering the story.

The IRS does not confirm or deny investigations or identify their subjects. But Suffield Academy has acknowledged that an investigation is underway and said it is cooperating. Damiano said the school's leadership told board members that the inquiry concerns Cahn's personal finances, not the school's.

“I want to be very clear about what we know and what we don't know,” Damiano told Connecticut Public. “I do not know what triggered the IRS investigation.”

A school transformed during Cahn's tenure

Suffield Academy, located in northern Connecticut near the Massachusetts border, is nearly 200 years old. During Cahn's 22 years as head of school, it grew in both stature and financial resources.

The school's endowment doubled to more than $100 million, and it invested $120 million in campus construction, according to Damiano. He described Suffield as a selective school, though not in the same tier as New England boarding schools such as Exeter, Andover and Groton.

“You can't just show up there and pay your tuition and get in,” Damiano said. “You have to apply and hope to be admitted, and most people are not.”

That selectivity is central to questions about the school's ties to a Chinese admissions consulting company run by a former board member, Lillian Chen, and her husband.

Questions about an overseas admissions firm

The company markets itself to wealthy families in China and promises that, in exchange for payment, it can “ensure admission to prestigious New England boarding schools,” including Suffield Academy.

Chen was a member of Suffield's board while operating the company. Damiano reported that the school removed her from its website without explanation as news of the IRS investigation became public. The school later confirmed to him that Chen had resigned from the board, but did not explain why.

Cahn also had ties to the company, appearing at least half a dozen times at events it organized at luxury hotels in Beijing, Shanghai and elsewhere in China, Damiano said.

Cahn's resignation and Chen's departure from the board have raised questions about potential conflicts of interest, Damiano said. The company's advertising identified Chen as a Suffield board member while she was marketing its services to families seeking admission to the school.

“This is a board member who is soliciting clients and telling those clients, 'I can get you into the school on whose board I sit,'” Damiano said.

He emphasized that there is no public evidence of financial wrongdoing by either Chen or Cahn, and Cahn has not been charged with a crime. He also noted that appearances abroad for recruiting and fundraising are not unusual for New England boarding school heads.

But the relationships raise questions about both actual and perceived conflicts of interest.

Boarding schools face financial pressures

The controversy is unfolding as many boarding schools, particularly those outside the most elite tier, face growing financial challenges.

Fewer students in the United States are available to pay full tuition, while the costs of operating large campuses remain high. Schools also have a limited number of beds and classrooms, restricting how much they can expand enrollment to make up for lost revenue.

Even schools in relatively strong financial condition, such as Suffield, need to attract students who can pay full tuition. That has made recruiting internationally and fundraising overseas increasingly important, Damiano said.

The financial pressures are especially acute at schools without the billion-dollar endowments and global demand enjoyed by the most prestigious institutions.

The unanswered questions

Damiano said the biggest question he is still pursuing is what exactly the IRS is investigating.

He also described a series of events surrounding Cahn's departure. After federal agents seized his devices, Cahn could not be located for a period of time. His wife and the school filed missing-person reports with police. He was eventually found at the couple's vacation home in Maine after an opioid overdose, according to an incident report, the Globe reported.

The circumstances surrounding that episode have not established a connection to the IRS investigation.

In a statement obtained by the Globe, Cahn's successor, Casey Hagerman Bobo, acknowledged both Cahn's service to Suffield and the "seriousness of the circumstances."

“Charlie dedicated much of his professional life to Suffield Academy. His contributions to this institution, and the relationships he built over so many years, are monumental," she wrote. "We can recognize those contributions while also acknowledging the deeply troubling circumstances precipitating his departure."

A lawyer for Cahn has declined requests for comment from the Globe and The New York Times, but said in a statement to the Globe that Cahn loves the Suffield community, is proud of what he built with colleagues and wants Suffield to focus on its students.

