A federal judge issued a ruling on Friday blocking Connecticut officials from enforcing a 2026 law that sought to regulate the actions of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and to stop federal agents from wearing masks and other face coverings.

U.S. District Judge Vernon Oliver determined that several sections of S.B. 397, which was passed by state Democratic lawmakers earlier this year, is likely to violate the U.S. Constitution.

As a result, Oliver, a former state Superior Court judge who was appointed to the federal bench by President Joe Biden in 2023, issued an injunction blocking four sections of the law from being enforced as the lawsuit continues to play out in court.

Three of those sections sought to empower Connecticut’s Inspector General, who is responsible for investigating state and local police shootings, to also examine and criminally prosecute federal agents operating in the state.

And the fourth section sought to prevent ICE agents from wearing face coverings by making it misdemeanor for officers to wear a mask “while interacting with the public” while performing their official duties.

In his written order, Oliver said those portions of the law likely violate the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution. And he said President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice was likely to win the lawsuit the federal government filed in May.

The state law, Oliver wrote, “plainly imposes conditions on how federal officers must conduct and present themselves during the course of their federal duties, and it subjects them to criminal and civil penalties if they do not abide by those state-imposed conditions.”

“But the Supremacy Clause ensures that federal operations are not chilled by state prosecution and that federal officers are immune from state prosecution when acting within the scope of their federal authority,” he added.

The injunction is a significant setback for Connecticut Democrats who sought to rein in ICE agents, who have drastically stepped up their enforcement practices across the country during Trump’s second term.

Masked ICE agents made an arrest at a courthouse in Meriden in September, raising questions about the law and whether ICE agents acted beyond their authority.

Gov. Ned Lamont, who signed the bill into law in May, urged the new Congress to protect immigrants.

“We are disappointed by today’s ruling and condemn ICE’s treatment of Connecticut residents,” Cathryn Vaulman, Lamont’s communications director, wrote on Friday. “Masked, armed agents without visible badges have surrounded cars in traffic and stormed homes and workplaces, rounded up parents dropping kids off at school and picked up a Cheshire high school student whose father aided troops in Afghanistan. ICE has terrorized and traumatized our communities. [The law] was meant to hold federal law enforcement officers to the same standards of accountability as local and state police. Gov. Lamont urges the new Democratic majorities in Congress to strengthen oversight of DHS and help us protect our immigrant communities from abuses of power.”

Reached for comment Friday, a representative for the office of Attorney General William Tong responded briefly: “We are reviewing the decision and evaluating next steps.”

Meanwhile, state Republican lawmakers in Connecticut celebrated the ruling. In a statement, several members of the state’s Republican caucus noted that they warned their Democratic colleagues the law was likely to face opposition.

“We warned that the law violates the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause by attempting to regulate federal officers while they carry out their official duties. Lo and behold, a federal judge right here in CT agrees with what we had warned about,” they said in a statement.

The statement, which was issued by Sen. Rob Sampson of Wolcott, Sen. Eric Berthel of Watertown and outgoing Senate Minority Leader Stephen Harding of Brookfield, blamed Democrats for passing unconstitutional laws for the sake of “scoring political points.”

“When one party controls nearly every lever of power in Hartford, the temptation to ignore constitutional constraints in pursuit of political theater becomes far too common,” the Republicans wrote.

Rep. Steven Stafstrom, D-Bridgeport, a key backer of the law as co-chair of the legislature’s Judiciary Committee, said he did not believe the judge adequately weighed the Supremacy Clause against the inherent police powers of the states.

“There was very robust debate over where Supremacy Clause begins and ends and where inherent police power begins and ends,” Stafstrom said.

“I respect the court, but I fear today’s ruling leaves Connecticut less safe, because it blocks the tools S.B. 397 gave us to investigate deaths involving federal officers and to make sure people know who is exercising police power in their communities,” said Stafstrom, a practicing attorney.

“The court did not find that any act of Congress overrides our law, and whether an officer acted within federal authority is a question that belongs in a real case with real facts, not one that should be decided before any case exists. This ruling is preliminary, and I will work with my colleagues and the attorney general’s office on next steps, because accountability is how we keep our communities safe,” he added.

This story was originally published by the Connecticut Mirror.