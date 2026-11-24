With Thanksgiving just days away, the American Automobile Association is predicting a slight decrease in holiday travel this year both in New England and nationwide, partially due to this season's record high gas prices.

While the dip is slight —just 0.1% — it comes after AAA saw record numbers of auto travel last Thanksgiving, and it marks the first decrease in travel for the holiday since 2020. Nationwide, AAA projects 72.9 million people across the country will travel by car this year, compared to 73.1 million in 2025.

"That's about 200,000 fewer travelers, and that's really a representation of the high fuel prices people have been paying all year," said Mark Schieldrop, a spokesperson for AAA Northeast. "But it's important to note that the total decrease is literally 0.1%, so relatively small in terms of steps back."

The months of August, September and October set new records at the gas pump, according to AAA, and November is projected to also do the same.

However, prices have recently fallen significantly. As of Nov. 23, the average price for a regular gallon of gas in Massachusetts is $3.81. That's roughly 14 cents down from the state's average gas prices one week ago and 42 cents lower compared to one month ago. In Connecticut, the average price is $3.88.

"But we're still about 83 cents on average more expensive per gallon here in Massachusetts," Schieldrop said. That's compared to the national average of $3.64.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Massachusetts this time last year was about $3.04.

Schieldrop said the fact that there will be decrease in travel for Thanksgiving didn't surprise him as much as how small that projected decrease is.

"I think maybe the surprise is that the step back is as small as it is, because the story so far really has been about how the American consumer has been very resilient this year in the face of inflation and high prices," he said. "Travel in particular is one of those categories of spending that folks have been very unwilling to really pare down."

Specifically, New England is also projected to see a 0.1% decrease in travel this Thanksgiving compared to last year, equaling to roughly a couple thousand fewer people on the roads, said Schieldrop.

In a press conference on Monday, Phillip Eng, MBTA general manager and CEO, said the MBTA will offer $10 commuter rail passes for unlimited holiday travel starting Thanksgiving Day until Sunday. All commuter rail lines will also run on a weekend schedule.

"No ferry service will operate, and the CharlieCard Service Center will be closed," Eng said. "On Friday, Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving, subway, bus, ferry, commuter rail will run on a regular weekday schedule."

Eng said those who are driving to T stations as their destination should keep in mind that many drivers on the road may be unfamiliar with the area.

"So, please be patient with others," he said. "That means leaving room on the road between your vehicle and the one ahead, giving the other drivers space to merge, change lanes, signal before changing and making turning movements."

The best and worst times to be on the road

Holiday traffic is expected to begin earlier this week, with Tuesday and Wednesday expected to be "the worst time to be on the roadway," said Schieldrop. Those who are trying to avoid traffic this week are encouraged to hit the road as early as possible in the morning, or wait for the morning commute to settle down before leaving.

"The worst volumes really build around lunchtime and afterwards," he said. "Between noon and 2 p.m. is when things really start to thicken up, and that will continue until 8 or 9 p.m. into the evening as travelers mix with those afternoon commuters."

Eng said he urges people to take some time to think about their route.

"Plan for any changes in weather and leave plenty of time for your travel, and if you can, adjust your departure time to avoid peak travel," he said. "A little flexibility can help reduce your travel time and reduce your stress levels."

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will not being doing any construction over the holiday period to keep lanes open and traffic flowing as much as possible, Eng added.

Highway junctions, interchanges and other areas of the highway that typically jam up are expected to experience even more traffic congestion. Schieldrop said drivers should add another hour of time to their travel plans, especially when driving to the airport.

"But the reality is some of the congestion and volumes are really unavoidable, especially today with mapping apps that dynamically move traffic around based on congestion," he said.

In terms of traffic congestion, Thanksgiving Day is likely the best day for road travel.

"On Thanksgiving Day itself, we expect minimal traffic, and that's a fantastic day to drive if your destination is within 50 to 100 miles," Schieldrop said. "You can get there in an hour or two, maybe three."

Those traveling by car are also encouraged to check Mass511 before hitting the road for current road conditions, incidents and travel times.

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