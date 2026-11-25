UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — The UConn women's basketball team has started the season with four wins and three loses after falling to No. 1 South Carolina Tuesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena.

South Carolina's Tessa Johnson scored a career-high 32 points to help No. 1 South Carolina beat the seventh-ranked UConn women's basketball team 65-56 on Tuesday night in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase.

Her previous career-best of 28 points came in a victory over then-No. 3 USC earlier this month.

“It feels great to get a win and feels super great for a player like Tessa who works extremely hard,” coach Dawn Staley said. “What you’re seeing is a product of a player that’s always in the gym, her habits are great. Basketball has an incredible way for repaying you for your work — the work you do behind closed doors. When you’re a senior things come a lot easier.”

Johnson was hard on herself, despite the career game.

“I don’t feel like I was in a rhythm,” said Johnson, who was 10 for 24 from the field. “I was also inefficient. Trying to win, that was my mindset.”

The Gamecocks were missing leading scorer Joyce Edwards, who was out with an illness. Staley said that she missed shootaround and that her star forward called her about two hours before the game to say that she wouldn’t be able to play.

Johnson said even without Edwards, her approach didn’t change.

“I’m going to have the same mentality every night and that’s to win,” she said. “We had Joyce out and folks had to step up.”

Johnson had 15 points in the first half and helped key a 22-2 run to close the half. When UConn cut the deficit to eight in the fourth quarter, she hit consecutive baskets to restore a double-digit lead and effectively put the game away.

Staley felt the win was big for potential NCAA seeding down the road, in March.

“It’s a big game. We play them enough to where we understand the gravity of the game. We understand the NCAA committee implications that goes into it,” Staley said. “We want to make our path a little bit easier when it’s time to go in some region in the NCAA Tournament. Great win for us in that category.”