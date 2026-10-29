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Where We Live

The Baby-Sitter's Club and the power of graphic novels

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published October 29, 2026 at 9:23 AM EDT
Harsitha Swaminath (left) and her little sister Harsitha Swaminath look through the selection of Babysitters club books available for signing out at the Babysitters Club 40th Anniversary celebration on June 24, 2026 at Barney Public Library in Farmington, Connecticut.
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
Harsitha Swaminath (left) and her little sister Harsitha Swaminath look through the selection of Babysitters club books available for signing out at the Babysitters Club 40th Anniversary celebration on June 24, 2026 at Barney Public Library in Farmington, Connecticut.

Connecticut Public has a new podcast: "Generation: Baby-Sitter’s Club."

It explores the beloved middle-grade series by Ann M. Martin, about four friends who start their own babysitting business.

Since its debut in the 1980s, The Baby-Sitter’s Club has grown into a publishing phenomenon, inspiring spinoffs, TV adaptations and a hugely popular series of graphic novels.

This hour, we explore how the series has evolved for new generations of readers, and why graphic novels are having such a moment.

We’ll talk with a children’s librarian and a graphic novelist about how these books are made, why young readers love them, and what they can teach us.

Guests:

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Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast "Generation: Gilmore Girls." Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen