As temperatures drop, the cost of staying warm is on the rise

Keeping the heat on this winter could come at a steep price.

Heating oil costs are expected to be about 50 percent higher than last year, according to The National Energy Assistance Directors Association.

This is putting even more pressure on Connecticut residents already struggling with the rising cost of living.

So what's driving the increase, and what are state lawmakers doing to help?

This hour, we look at how families, low-income residents, and homeless shelters across Connecticut are bracing for a difficult winter.

Guests:

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