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Where We Live

As temperatures drop, the cost of staying warm is on the rise

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published November 10, 2026 at 7:15 AM EST
Full heating oil tank November 09, 2026. Heating oil costs are expected to rise significantly this winter, adding another financial burden for Connecticut residents already struggling with the rising cost of living.
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
Full heating oil tank November 09, 2026. Heating oil costs are expected to rise significantly this winter, adding another financial burden for Connecticut residents already struggling with the rising cost of living.

Keeping the heat on this winter could come at a steep price.

Heating oil costs are expected to be about 50 percent higher than last year, according to The National Energy Assistance Directors Association.

This is putting even more pressure on Connecticut residents already struggling with the rising cost of living.

So what's driving the increase, and what are state lawmakers doing to help?

This hour, we look at how families, low-income residents, and homeless shelters across Connecticut are bracing for a difficult winter.

Guests:

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Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast "Generation: Gilmore Girls." Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
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Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen