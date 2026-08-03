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All Creatures Great and Small

Who's Most Likely to...?

Season 6 | 2m 24s

Who laughs the most, who loves birds, and who takes... disco naps? Get to know the cast of All Creatures Great and Small a little better as they tell on their costars... and themselves.

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 2:10
American Masters
American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Preview: S40 E6 | 2:10
Watch 2:01
Great Performances
Michael Spyres and Lise Davidsen as The Met's Tristan Und Isolde
Michael Spyres and Lise Davidsen, as the title characters, sing an excerpt from Act II.
Clip: S54 E1 | 2:01
Watch 0:30
Made With Love
Season 1 Preview
Meet gifted artisans who pour passion and skill into timeless products made with love.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 2:04
POV
Trailer | Remake
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Preview: S39 E6 | 2:04
Watch 1:20
POV
Behind the Lens: Remake
Behind the Lens interview with Remake director Ross McElwee.
Clip: S39 E6 | 1:20
Watch 1:50
POV
Trailer | Arrest the Midwife
Trailer for Arrest the Midwife by director Elaine Epstein.
Preview: S39 E5 | 1:50
Watch 0:54
POV
Behind the Lens: Arrest the Midwife
Behind the Lens interview with Arrest the Midwife director Elaine Epstein.
Clip: S39 E5 | 0:54
Watch 3:48
Great Performances
Sir Bryn Terfel performs "If I Were a Rich Man"
Sir Bryn Terfel performs "If I Were a Rich Man" with the Vienna Philharmonic.
Clip: S53 E25 | 3:48
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 6
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 5
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 4
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 3
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 2
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 1
Watch 58:28
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 7: Comfort & Joy
Siegfried has another run-in with Hilda the goat, and an old flame returns to Darrowby.
Episode: S6 E7 | 58:28
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 6: Our Hearts Are Full
VJ Day sparks celebration for Mrs. Hall, reflection for Tristan, and a mystery for James.
Episode: S6 E6 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 5: Fixes
James encounters challenges when he takes on the role of attending vet at the dog track.
Episode: S6 E5 | 53:05
Watch 51:53
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 4: Jenny Wren
Tristan's romance with Charlotte is blossoming but he's nervous about impressing her dad.
Episode: S6 E4 | 51:53
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 3: Captain Farnon?
Tristan and Siegfried compete for the case of a wealthy family’s prized horse.
Episode: S6 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 2: Old Dog, New Tricks
James and Siegfried clash over new technology at the vet practice.
Episode: S6 E2 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 1: Gathering the Flock
Change comes to Skeldale House, and James struggles to keep up with Siegfried’s unpredictable ways.
Episode: S6 E1 | 53:05
Watch 59:41
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 7: All God's Creatures
Skeldale House prepares for Christmas and Jimmy's first birthday.
Episode: S5 E7 | 59:41
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 6: Glass Half Full
James has a bout of brucellosis, bringing long buried emotions to the surface.
Episode: S5 E6 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 5: Pair Bond
Carmody gets an exciting opportunity, leaving Siegfried wondering whether he’s holding him back.
Episode: S5 E5 | 53:05