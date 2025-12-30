© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Member Sign In
Learn More
All Creatures Great and Small

Episode 5: Fixes

Season 6 Episode 5 | 53m 35s

James gets more than he expected when he becomes the attending veterinarian at the Hensfield dog track. Meanwhile, Tristan visits Mrs. Ainsley and her cheeky parrot, and Jimmy inadvertently shares some hard truths with Siegfried.

Aired: 02/07/26 | Expires: 02/22/26
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
The Inquisitor | Trailer
Barbara Jordan’s voice shook the nation. Discover her story in The Inquisitor.
Preview: S27 E7 | 0:30
Watch 2:02
American Masters
Sun Ra: Do The Impossible
Discover the extraordinary life of poet, philosopher and music visionary Sun Ra.
Preview: S40 E2 | 2:02
Watch 2:46
American Masters
How Sun Ra gave thanks to the Creator
Each day, Sun Ra wrote a piece of music solely for “the Creator.”
Clip: S40 E2 | 2:46
Watch 2:03
American Masters
How Sun Ra created his own record label, Saturn Records
Sun Ra was one of the first Black artists to have his own record label.
Clip: S40 E2 | 2:03
Watch 3:29
American Masters
Sun Ra’s concept of “alter destiny” was his way of changing humanity
Sun Ra wanted to change humanity with his concept of the “alter destiny.”
Clip: S40 E2 | 3:29
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Freshwater"
Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes.
Preview: S44 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
The Librarians | Trailer
Librarians across the U.S. examine how the review of library materials is impacting communities.
Preview: S27 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | The Quest for Camelot
A professor seeks to prove Arthurian legends have roots in actual British history.
Preview: S23 E4 | 0:32
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Grasslands"
Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands.
Preview: S44 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Queens of Combat
Experts search for evidence that female gladiators once existed in Ancient Rome.
Preview: S23 E3 | 0:32
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 6
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 5
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 4
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 3
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 2
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 1
Watch 58:58
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 7: Comfort and Joy
Siegfried has another run-in with Hilda the goat, and an old flame returns to Darrowby.
Episode: S6 E7 | 58:58
Watch 53:35
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 6: Our Hearts Are Full
VJ Day sparks celebration for Mrs. Hall, reflection for Tristan, and a mystery for James.
Episode: S6 E6 | 53:35
Watch 52:23
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 4: Jenny Wren
Tristan's romance with Charlotte is blossoming but he's nervous about impressing her dad.
Episode: S6 E4 | 52:23
Watch 53:35
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 3: Captain Farnon?
Tristan and Siegfried compete for the case of a wealthy family’s prized horse.
Episode: S6 E3 | 53:35
Watch 53:35
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 2: Old Dog, New Tricks
James and Siegfried clash over new technology at the vet practice.
Episode: S6 E2 | 53:35
Watch 53:34
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 1: Gathering the Flock
Change comes to Skeldale House, and James struggles to keep up with Siegfried’s unpredictable ways.
Episode: S6 E1 | 53:34
Watch 59:41
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 7: All God's Creatures
Skeldale House prepares for Christmas and Jimmy's first birthday.
Episode: S5 E7 | 59:41
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 6: Glass Half Full
James has a bout of brucellosis, bringing long buried emotions to the surface.
Episode: S5 E6 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 5: Pair Bond
Carmody gets an exciting opportunity, leaving Siegfried wondering whether he’s holding him back.
Episode: S5 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 4: Uninvited Guests
Tristan’s first meeting with Carmody doesn’t go quite to plan.
Episode: S5 E4 | 53:05