© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
All Creatures Great and Small

Episode 1: To All Our Boys

Season 5 Episode 1 | 53m 05s

A medical scare keeps James’ feet firmly on the ground and Siegfried and Carmody get their wires crossed over an animal. Meanwhile Helen steps in to help an old family friend and Mrs. Hall has a spot of bother when she decides to help with the war effort.

Aired: 01/11/25 | Expires: 01/26/25
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Episode 4 Preview
Lucy investigates Queen Mary I - was she really as bloody as history suggests?
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Watch 2:55
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Bloody Mary: The first woman to be crowned Queen
A coronation designed for Kings, presented some problems for the first Queen.
Clip: S2 E4 | 2:55
Watch 4:05
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Bloody Mary: Her earliest portrait
A rare glimpse of Mary as a child from 1552. There's no sign of "Bloody Mary" here?
Clip: S2 E4 | 4:05
Watch 52:45
Miss Scarlet
Episode 6: Dangerous Liaisons
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Episode: S5 E6 | 52:45
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | The In Between
Following her brother's death, a filmmaker returns home to reflect on fronterizo life in Texas.
Preview: S26 E11 | 0:30
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 5: The Enchanted Mirror
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
Episode: S5 E5 | 53:05
Watch 0:29
NOVA
Dino Birds Preview
Fossils reveal how birds survived the killer asteroid and became today’s only living dinosaurs.
Preview: S52 E3 | 0:29
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | The Strike
A hunger strike against solitary confinement at Pelican Bay prison became a massive feat of unity.
Preview: S26 E10 | 0:30
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 4: The Deal
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
Episode: S5 E4 | 53:05
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Big Cats, Small World: Outlanders
The change of seasons brings turmoil and tough choices to the three big cat families.
Preview: S43 E7 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 5
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 4
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 3
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 2
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 1
Watch 59:41
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 7: All God's Creatures
Skeldale House prepares for Christmas and Jimmy's first birthday.
Episode: S5 E7 | 59:41
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 6: Glass Half Full
James has a bout of brucellosis, bringing long buried emotions to the surface.
Episode: S5 E6 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 5: Pair Bond
Carmody gets an exciting opportunity, leaving Siegfried wondering whether he’s holding him back.
Episode: S5 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 4: Uninvited Guests
Tristan’s first meeting with Carmody doesn’t go quite to plan.
Episode: S5 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 3: Homecoming
Jimmy’s Christening day is interrupted by the arrival of a surprise visitor.
Episode: S5 E3 | 53:05
Watch 50:45
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 2: Holding the Baby
Baby Jimmy joins James and Carmody on their rounds.
Episode: S5 E2 | 50:45
Watch 52:45
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 7
James tries to get home for Christmas and Skeldale House prepares for a new arrival.
Episode: S4 E7 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 6
When Richard Alderson needs some help, Helen returns to Heston Grange.
Episode: S4 E6 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 5
With the war feeling closer to home, James wants things in order and Carmody trained.
Episode: S4 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 4
Carmody is challenged with learning how to be a vet outside of his books.
Episode: S4 E4 | 53:05