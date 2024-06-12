Unexpected Salads

Test cook Erin McMurrer and host Bridget Lancaster make Broccoli Salad with Creamy Avocado Dressing. Test cook Becky Hays shares with host Julia Collin Davison the secret to perfect Roasted-Radishes with Yogurt-Tahini Sauce. Equipment expert Adam Ried shares his top picks for inexpensive coffee makers. Test cook Lan Lam makes Bridget a refreshing Watermelon Salad with Cotija and Serrano Chiles.