Baltimore, Hour 2

Host Mark L. Walberg and appraiser Francis Wahlgren beckon Roadshow fans to Baltimore's Edgar Allen Poe House and Museum to learn the tell-tale details that determine the value of Poe's literary works. Highlights include: a World Championship jacket worn by Colt Legend Johnny Unitas; a rare eighteenth-century men's vest; and a painting by impressionist artist W. L. Metcalf valued at $150,000.