Baltimore, Hour 3

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW visits Geppi's Entertainment Museum, where appraiser Phil Weiss gives host Mark L. Walberg a collector's eye view of comic strip art. Highlights include: a bench crafted by master woodworker George Nakashima; a two-sided painting by B.J.O. Nordfeldt; and a rare 1798 violin and bow worth $140,000 and $20,000 respectively.